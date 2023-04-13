Led by his Nigerian nugget Gift Emmanuel Orban (five goals in four European games), La Gantoise calmly received the English from West Ham on Thursday evening in the quarter-finals of the Europa League Conference. The Belgians were however scared (1-1). In the wake of an aerial duel poorly controlled by Belgian goalkeeper Davy Roef, Nayef Aguerd unintentionally pushed the ball into the opposing nets (40th). Unfortunately for the Moroccan, the match referee disallowed his goal due to an offensive hand.
Just before half-time, the inevitable Danny Ings took advantage of the work of his attacking friend Jarrod Bowen to finally score the first goal of the game (45th + 3), precious in the race for the last four. But, after an excellent slalom and a well-felt pass from Alessio Castro-Montes, Pro League top scorer Hugo Cuypers (19 goals this season) equalized with a clean shot from the left foot (57th). Established in the goal, Alphonse Areola could not do anything. Entering in the 83rd minute, Tarik Tissoudali could have scored the winning goal at the end of the game, but his recovery flew into the Belgian sky.