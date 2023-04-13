Just before half-time, the inevitable Danny Ings took advantage of the work of his attacking friend Jarrod Bowen to finally score the first goal of the game (45th + 3), precious in the race for the last four. But, after an excellent slalom and a well-felt pass from Alessio Castro-Montes, Pro League top scorer Hugo Cuypers (19 goals this season) equalized with a clean shot from the left foot (57th). Established in the goal, Alphonse Areola could not do anything. Entering in the 83rd minute, Tarik Tissoudali could have scored the winning goal at the end of the game, but his recovery flew into the Belgian sky.