Home Sports La Gantoise and West Ham neutralize each other in the Europa League Conference
Sports

La Gantoise and West Ham neutralize each other in the Europa League Conference

by admin
La Gantoise and West Ham neutralize each other in the Europa League Conference

Led by his Nigerian nugget Gift Emmanuel Orban (five goals in four European games), La Gantoise calmly received the English from West Ham on Thursday evening in the quarter-finals of the Europa League Conference. The Belgians were however scared (1-1). In the wake of an aerial duel poorly controlled by Belgian goalkeeper Davy Roef, Nayef Aguerd unintentionally pushed the ball into the opposing nets (40th). Unfortunately for the Moroccan, the match referee disallowed his goal due to an offensive hand.

Just before half-time, the inevitable Danny Ings took advantage of the work of his attacking friend Jarrod Bowen to finally score the first goal of the game (45th + 3), precious in the race for the last four. But, after an excellent slalom and a well-felt pass from Alessio Castro-Montes, Pro League top scorer Hugo Cuypers (19 goals this season) equalized with a clean shot from the left foot (57th). Established in the goal, Alphonse Areola could not do anything. Entering in the 83rd minute, Tarik Tissoudali could have scored the winning goal at the end of the game, but his recovery flew into the Belgian sky.

See also  Sotgiu wins the regional title for the eighth consecutive time

You may also like

Juventus: Szczesny, a little scared but everything is...

Quarter-finals of the Europa League: Wirtz saves Bayer...

WTA tournaments will return to China after boycott...

Handball Bundesliga: Fox boss Bob Hanning keeps his...

leaves the field in tears. What happened –...

Why teams with good defense are successful

Rays improve to 13-0, tie MLB post-1900 record

WTT Xinxiang Championship: Ma Long, who lost the...

Ice hockey: Significant defeat for DEB team in...

Barça advances at a historical record pace and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy