Home » LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers qualify for the final of the new NBA Cup, unstoppable LeBron James excels
Sports

LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers qualify for the final of the new NBA Cup, unstoppable LeBron James excels

by admin

© Getty Images via AFP

LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers qualified on Thursday for the final of the first edition of the NBA Cup, the new ‘in-season’ tournament in the North American professional basketball league NBA.

Source: BELGA

Today at 09:48

In the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the semifinals. The almost 39-year-old LeBron James scored thirty points. He also recorded five rebounds and eight assists.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

In the final on Saturday they will face the Pacers, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119. For the Pacers, star player Tyrese Haliburton made the difference with 27 points and 15 assists. For the Bucks, 37 points from the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo were not enough for the victory.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

All results in this NBA Cup count towards the regular season, except next weekend’s final.

See also  Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at the premiere

You may also like

FIBA Europe Cup: the semi-finals schedule

Sierro and Kutesa in the national team for...

Empoli-Bologna, Thiago Motta: ‘Zirkzee is Zirkzee, but Castro...

On the second day of the All England...

European Football Championship 2024: Does Nagelsmann have a...

‘Tata’ Martino, worried about Messi: “It’s about replacing…”

New attacks in the Russian regions of Belgorod...

Gay soccer player Josh Cavallo is making his...

Aziliz Divoux and VDK Gent immediately put the...

Atalanta Sporting, where to watch the Europa League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy