LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers qualify for the final of the new NBA Cup, unstoppable LeBron James excels

LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers qualified on Thursday for the final of the first edition of the NBA Cup, the new ‘in-season’ tournament in the North American professional basketball league NBA.

Today at 09:48

In the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the semifinals. The almost 39-year-old LeBron James scored thirty points. He also recorded five rebounds and eight assists.

In the final on Saturday they will face the Pacers, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119. For the Pacers, star player Tyrese Haliburton made the difference with 27 points and 15 assists. For the Bucks, 37 points from the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo were not enough for the victory.

All results in this NBA Cup count towards the regular season, except next weekend’s final.

