LA Lakers lose to NY Knicks at home

LA Lakers lose to NY Knicks at home

The Los Angeles Lakers have failed to achieve a 50 percent win rate for the first time this season in the NBA. The record champion lost on Sunday without his injured superstar LeBron James at home against the New York Knicks with 108:112 and is eleventh in the Western Conference just outside the play-off places. After converting 19 of 19 free throws on Friday, the Lakers missed seven times from the free throw line.

The Denver Nuggets suffered their third loss in a row. The Western Conference leaders were beaten by the Brooklyn Nets 120-122. Nikola Jokic recorded the 27th triple-double this season with 35 points, 20 rebounds and eleven assists, but missed a three-point shot with the final siren.

