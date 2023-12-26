Home » LA Lakers lose with clear numbers against Boston, Luka Doncic shines for Dallas and records impressive statistics
LA Lakers lose with clear numbers against Boston, Luka Doncic shines for Dallas and records impressive statistics

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 115-126 to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day in the NBA. Luka Doncic, meanwhile, dominated for the Dallas Mavericks.

The highlight of the match between the two record champions (both with 17 titles) was Anthony Davis. He excelled for the home team with 40 points and 13 rebounds. LeBron James fell just short of a triple-double with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Yet it was not enough to guide the Lakers to victory against the leader of the Eastern Conference. Kristaps Porzingis was the visitors’ top scorer with 28 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

For Boston it was the 23rd win in 29 games. The Celtics lead the conference standings ahead of Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Those two teams lost on Monday, against New York (129-122) and Miami (119-113), respectively. The Lakers are currently only ninth in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 15 losses.

Doncic dominates

The best performance of the evening came from Luka Doncic. The 24-year-old Slovenian star player of the Dallas Mavericks scored no fewer than 50 points against Phoenix and led his team to a 114-128 victory. Doncic immediately reached the 10,000 point mark. It took him 358 games to do so, making him the seventh fastest in NBA history.

