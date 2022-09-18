Original title: La Liga: Barcelona beat Elche 3-0 to temporarily win the top spot

The sixth round of the Spanish Football League was held on the 17th. Barcelona beat Elche 3:0 at home. At present, Barcelona surpassed Real Madrid with 5 wins and 1 draw with 16 points, and temporarily topped the standings.

Only 14 minutes into the game, Elche was hit. In order to prevent Lewandowski from rushing in, he pulled the opponent down from behind, and the referee showed him a red card and sent him off. In the 34th minute, Barcelona opened the scoring, Bald made a cross from the left, and Lewandowski, who was unguarded at the back, shoveled the ball into the empty goal at close range.

In the 41st minute, Barcelona expanded their lead. Bard made a cross from the left. Depay took the ball and leaned on the opponent’s defender. He turned around and volleyed from the edge of the small penalty area to break the net.

In the second half, Barcelona sealed the victory in the 48th minute. Lewandowski took a low shot in the melee in front of the goal and succeeded in the lower left corner of the goal. Since then, the two sides did not score again, and the score of 3:0 remained until the end.

In the other games of the day, Valencia beat Celta 3:0 at home, Athletic Bilbao beat Vallecano Lightning 3:2 at home, and Mallorca beat Almeria 1:0 at home.