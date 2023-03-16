Status: 03/12/2023 11:03 p.m

FC Barcelona have maintained a nine-point lead over Real Madrid in Spain’s Primera Division. The Catalans won in Bilbao – albeit just barely.

“Barca” won 1-0 (1-0) at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (03/12/2023). The “Royal” had beaten Espanyol Barcelona 3-1 (2-1) on Saturday.

Against Bilbao, top striker Robert Lewandowski returned to Barca’s starting XI after recovering from a thigh injury. However, the favorites struggled at first, just before the break Raphinha (45+1 minutes) gave the visitors the lead.

Ter Stegen strong

In the second half, national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen secured Barcelona victory with several saves. The supposed equalizer from Bilbao’s Inaki Williams (87th) was disallowed after intervention by VAR due to handball.

The Catalans are now looking towards Real: Barcelona can ensure a preliminary decision in the title race next Sunday (19.03.23, 9 p.m., live ticker at sportschau.de) with a victory in the “Clasico” against the “Royal”. .

Real also with victory

Real Madrid won 3-1 (2-1) against Espanyol Barcelona on Saturday. Vinicius Junior (22nd), Eder Militao (39th) and Marco Asensio (90th + 3) scored for Real. The guests took the lead early on through former Bundesliga professional Joselu (8th). At Real, the German national player Antonio Rüdiger came on in the 74th minute. Madrid had blundered twice recently and only drew against Betis Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Seville with important success

FC Sevilla secured very important three points against direct competitor Almeria in the relegation battle. At 2: 1 (1: 1) Lucas Ocampos (45th) and Erik Lamela (73rd) turned the game. Akieme (2nd) gave Almeria an early lead. Sevilla, fourth last season, climbed up to 13th in the table with 28 points and is now three points ahead of the relegation zone.

In the last game of the day, Atletico Madrid consolidated third place with a 1-0 (0-0) win over FC Girona. Alvaro Morata scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of added time.