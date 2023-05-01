La Liga: Barcelona VS Osasuna, the gap in strength is obvious, Barcelona hits three points – yqqlm

Original title: La Liga: Barcelona VS Osasuna, the strength gap is obvious, Barcelona hits three points

La Liga: Barcelona VS Osasuna

At 01:30 on May 3, Beijing time, La Liga will usher in a match between Barcelona and Osasuna. Judging from the current performance of the two teams in the league, we can see that there is a certain gap in the performance of the teams in the game. Barcelona will play at home this time, how will the team’s performance and performance be? Let us analyze the recent performance of the two teams.

Barcelona. There are 6 games left in La Liga, and Barcelona with 79 points is 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, so this game is also an opportunity for Barcelona to continue to expand its advantage. This time Barcelona can play against the Olympic team at the Nou Camp, and the home court will also become a major advantage for the team. This season, as far as the La Liga platform alone is concerned, Barcelona has remained unbeaten in 16 home games, directly won 13 times, tied 3 games, scored 32 goals, conceded only 2 goals, and the winning rate reached 82%. The data is the most telling: Barcelona is not only unbeaten at home, but also almost never concedes a goal. Therefore, Barcelona’s home court advantage is very obvious. In addition, Barcelona has shown strong dominance this season: only 3 defeats in 32 games, 25 direct wins, 4 draws, 59 goals scored, 11 goals conceded, and a winning rate of 79%. In the last game, Barcelona just swept Betis with 4 goals at home, so the team’s state and morale are in full swing, which is also a very favorable place. In addition, there is no doubt that they have scored against their opponents in hard power.

Osasuna. This season, the Olympic team has shown the level of the middle and upper reaches of La Liga. After 32 games, the Olympic team performed fairly well: 12 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses, scoring 29 goals and conceding 34 goals, ranking 8th with 44 points. However, their win rate is not high, only 38%. This time Osasuna will play away, and their results are not good enough: 16 matches, 4 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses, scoring 12 goals, conceding 15 goals, and the winning rate is only 25%. The data shows that the Austrian team is not as good as Barcelona in terms of performance, and the winning percentage of away games is particularly low. From this point of view, it is really difficult for them to get out of Camp Nou this time. In the last game, the Olympic team just lost 0:2 to Huangshe at home, so the morale of the team is low. On the other hand, Osasuna is also at a disadvantage in terms of lineup. The total value of all personnel is only 120 million euros. No one in the team can reach double figures this season. Among them, Avila and Garcia are the main shooters. Both scored single-digit goals. In short, they are not as good as Barcelona in all aspects.

Therefore, for this match between the two teams, it is more optimistic that Barcelona can take a step forward and score three points.





