La Liga Barcelona won the first win of the season

2022-08-23 13:25
Source: Shanxi Evening News

Original title: La Liga Barcelona won the first win of the season

According to Xinhua News Agency, the second round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League will play three more games on the 21st. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 4:1 away and won the first victory of the season.

After a draw at home in the first round, Barcelona will go away to challenge Real Sociedad in this round. At the beginning of the first half, Barcelona launched a fast break, and Lewandowski pushed the ball into the goal from the front of the small penalty area, quickly taking the lead for the visiting team. In the 6th minute, Real Sociedad returned the color, Isaac dribbled the ball into the penalty area and scored a goal from the right, tying the score to 1:1.

In the 66th minute, Dembele took the ball and broke into the penalty area with a low shot to regain the lead for Barcelona. Just two minutes later, Lewandowski extended the result for Barcelona. In the 79th minute, Fati locked a 4:1 score for Barcelona.

