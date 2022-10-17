Original title: La Liga – Benzema scores Valverde goal Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona lead

CCTV News: On October 16, Beijing time, in the 9th round of La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at home, winning the national derby and leading the La Liga standings. Benzema scored in the 12th minute, Valverde scored with a long-range shot in the 35th minute, and Ferran Torres pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute. Rodrigo made a penalty kick in stoppage time and took the penalty himself.

In the 5th minute, Rafinha took a long shot from outside the penalty area, and Lu Ning blocked the ball. In the 7th minute, Dembele dribbled the ball inside and made a cross from the left. Lewandowski’s shot was blocked by Alaba, and Dembele was then ruled to be offside. In the 8th minute, Mendy passed the ball from the left, and Vinicius’ shot was blocked from the baseline. In the 12th minute, Kroos made a direct pass, Vinicius single-handedly broke into the penalty area and the shot was saved by Ter Stegen. Benzema made a supplementary shot and scored, Real Madrid 1-0! In the 15th minute, Dembele made a cross from the left and was blocked. In the 19th minute, Kroos made an oblique long pass and flew out of the bottom line. In the 23rd minute, Valverde fouled Busquets in the middle circle. In the 24th minute, Roberto’s cross from the right was blocked by Alaba.

In the 26th minute, Rafinha made a cross from the right, and Lewandowski shot high from the back. In the 28th minute, Barcelona made a long pass, and Lewandowski was hit in the face by Alaba’s arm when he was fighting for the top. In the 30th minute, Vinicius was dissatisfied with the penalty and was given a yellow card by the referee. In the 33rd minute, Rafinha made a cross from the right and was blocked by Kroos. In the 35th minute, Mendy made a cross from the left, and Valverde scored a long-range goal from the top of the penalty area. Real Madrid 2-0! In the 37th minute, De Jong dribbled the ball into the right side of the penalty area and shot, but Lu Ning saved the ball. In the 43rd minute, Bald made a cross from the left, Busquets headed the ball, and Lewandowski’s header was blocked by Militang and then hit Lewandowski and flew out of the baseline. At the end of the first half, Real Madrid temporarily led Barcelona 2-0 at home.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 46th minute, Rafinha dribbled the ball from the right and then the cross was intercepted. In the 50th minute, Benzema returned from an inverted triangle from the left, and Kroos shot high. In the 52nd minute, Vinicius made a long pass from the left. After taking the ball from the right, Benzema cut to the top of the penalty area and volleyed the goal, but then Benzema was ruled offside and the first goal was invalid. In the 55th minute, Kroos passed the ball, and Vinicius stopped the ball and flew out of the baseline. In the 60th minute, Barcelona, ​​who was behind, changed three people in a row. In the 61st minute, Dembele broke through with the ball, and Vinicius broke the ball from behind. In the 64th minute, Benzema passed the ball and Vinicius fouled Ter Stegen when he grabbed the ball in the penalty area. In the 65th minute, Lewandowski fouled Militang when he was fighting in the frontcourt.

In the 69th minute, Benzema shot high from a long distance. In the 70th minute, Alba passed the ball, and Lewandowski’s header was scored by Luning. In the 72nd minute, Lewandowski took a free kick from the front of the penalty area, but the ball was blocked by the wall. In the 73rd minute, Lewandowski fell in contact with Carvajal when he broke through with the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty after listening to the VAR referee’s opinion. In the 75th minute, Modric received a yellow card for a foul. In the 78th minute, Fati missed a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 81st minute, Garvey received a yellow card for a foul on Joan Armeni. In the 83rd minute, Fati dribbled the ball from the left and then crossed, Lewandowski at the front missed the ball, Ferran Torres at the back scored, Barcelona 1-2!

In the first minute of stoppage time, Rodrigo broke through to create a penalty kick and scored a penalty kick, Real Madrid 3-1! At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at home.