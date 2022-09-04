Original title: La Liga comprehensive: Lewandowski “volleyed” Barcelona beat Rodrigo and Real Madrid won consecutive victories

Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, September 3. Lewandowski used a beautiful volley to help Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-0 in La Liga on the 3rd. His goal scored a 2-1 victory over Real Betis, marking the start of a four-game winning streak.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings with 12 points, followed by Barcelona with 10 points.

In Barcelona’s away game against Sevilla, Lewandowski showed excellent form. In the 21st minute, a small-angle lob was cleared by the opponent’s defender on the goal line, but was headed by teammate Rafinha. The ball hit the net and Barcelona took the lead. Afterwards, Lewandowski received Conde’s overhead ball and stopped in the chest, flying smoothly and volleying to break the net, extending the score to 2:0 for Barcelona. It was Lewandowski’s fifth goal in his first four La Liga games.

In the second half, Garcia scored another goal for Barcelona, ​​and finally coach Xavi led the team to a three-goal victory.

In Real Madrid’s home game against Betis, Vinicius took the lead from Alaba’s midfielder in the ninth minute with a volley, but Betis was beaten by Canale in the 17th minute. Sz equalized the score. In the 65th minute, Rodrigo received a pass from Valverde and scored the winning goal for Real Madrid.

In the other two games, Atletico Madrid drew 1:1 with Real Sociedad and Mallorca drew 1:1 with Girona. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: