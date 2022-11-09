original title:

La Liga roundup: Ten-man Barcelona beat Osasuna

Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, November 8 (Xie Yuzhi) The first three games of the 14th round of the Spanish Football League on the 8th, Barcelona beat Osasuna 2:1 away, and became the “leader” of La Liga before the World Cup. Location.

Barcelona was a guest at Pamplona in this game. David Garcia opened the scoring for Osasuna, but Pedri and Rafinha each scored a goal since then, helping the visiting team stage a reversal. Lewandowski was sent off after accumulating two yellow cards in the game, and Pique, who did not play, was also shown a red card by the referee. After this victory, Barcelona ranked first in the La Liga standings with 12 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss with 37 points, 5 points ahead of Real Madrid with one game less.

Only 6 minutes into the opening, Osasuna took the lead, and David Garcia took a corner kick from his teammate and broke the net. In the 31st minute, Barcelona suffered attrition. Lewandowski elbowed his opponent during the fight and got his second yellow card to leave the game. In the first half of stoppage time, Barcelona had the opportunity to equalize, but Ferran Torres’ goal was cancelled due to offside. At halftime, Pique on the bench made a rude remark to the referee and was sent off with a red card.

In the second half, Barça, who was one goal behind and one less player to fight, caught up. In the 48th minute, the visiting team finally equalized: Alba made a cross from the left, and the Osasuna defender successfully cleared the siege in the fight with Ferran Torres, but Pedri followed with a low shot and the ball rubbed the left post into the net. In the 85th minute, De Jong made a long pass to the penalty area. Rafinha rushed to the penalty area and headed the ball into the net, helping Barcelona reverse 2:1.

In the other two games on the same day, Athletic Bilbao defeated Valladolid 3:0 at home, and Elche lost to Girona 1:2 at home.