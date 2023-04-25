Home » La Liga, Day 31: Castellanos four-pack – Real are clearly defeated in Girona
La Liga, Day 31: Castellanos four-pack – Real are clearly defeated in Girona

La Liga, Day 31: Castellanos four-pack – Real are clearly defeated in Girona

As of: 04/25/2023 9:33 p.m

Real Madrid are losing sight of the successful defense of their Spanish league title after an unexpected debacle.

The Royals surprisingly lost 2: 4 (1: 2) to promoted FC Girona with the four-packer Taty Castellanos.

Striker Castellanos wrote Spanish football history: The 24-year-old Argentinian was the first professional in this millennium to score a four-pack (12th/24th/46th/62nd) in the league against Real. In Spain, four hits in a game by a player are called “poker”.

Attacker Vinicius (34th) with his tenth goal of the season and Lucas Vazquez (85th) scored for Madrid. DFB defense chief Antonio Rüdiger played like ex-national player Toni Kroos with the royal team.

Second in the table, seven games before the end of the season, they are eleven points behind their eternal rivals FC Barcelona. The Catalans have played one game less.

