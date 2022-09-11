Original title:La Liga-De Paul’s pass shot Carrasco one-stop scored Atletico Madrid 4-1 victory over Celta

Live it, September 11th. At 3:00 on September 11th, Beijing time, the fifth round of La Liga will start, and Atletico Madrid will host Celta at home. In the first half, Correa scored with a volley. Atlético led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, DePaul refracted to expand the score, Carrasco sealed the victory one-stop, Vega pulled one back, and the Cunhas scored a goal. In the end, Atletico Madrid defeated Celta 4-1.

Atletico Madrid has won 2 and drawn 1 in the last 3 games, including the Champions League in midweek, which narrowly beat the Portuguese super giant Porto. In this game, the opponent Celta beat the downstream team Cadiz 3-0 at home in the league. Recently, they have won 2 consecutive victories in the league, and they are also aggressive. In terms of the history of the battle, Atletico Madrid remained unbeaten with 3 wins and 2 draws, maintaining a psychological advantage. ; The starting side, Atletico still put Correa and Morata as a double striker, and Griezmann was on standby.

In the 3rd minute, the substitute goalkeeper Gelbic played like a god! Celta’s threatening aerial bombardment was successfully blocked by him again↓

In the 8th minute, Atletico Madrid scored! Correa broke into the penalty area from the right and kept the ball and volleyed in one go! 1-0 Atletico lead! ↓ In the 12th minute, Aspas' shot hit the door frame and Atletico Madrid escaped! ↓ In the 22nd minute, Morata fell in the penalty area and the referee did not make a penalty ↓ In the 37th minute, Jurgen Larsen tried to hit the goal. This ball is too angular ↓ At the end of the first half, Atletico led Celta 1-0. In the 49th minute, DePaul scored with a long shot! This ball was a shot from outside the penalty area after a recoil, and it hit the Celta player and turned into the net! 2-0 Atletico Madrid extended their lead! ↓ In the 56th minute, Koke, who came off the bench, came up on WeChat and got a yellow card for tackles↓ In the 63rd minute, Carrasco scored a wonderful goal, dribbled the ball from the left, and smashed the ball past the defender with a very wonderful shot to break the city of Marchesin! 3-0 Atletico Madrid to seal the victory↓ In the 71st minute, the substitute Raider Vega scored a goal, and Aspas skillfully assisted Vega, who was ambushed in the right rib of the penalty area, who scored a low shot into the near corner! 3-1 Celta scored a goal! ↓ In the 73rd minute, Jurgen Larsen grabbed a shot and was blocked and failed to score ↓ In the 81st minute, Atletico Madrid scored again. After coming off the bench, Cunha passed a counterattack and scored an own goal after the goal was scored by the right winger! 4-1 Atletico Madrid regain the 3-goal lead! ↓ In the 82nd minute, Jurgen Larsen's push shot, once again missed the perfect scoring opportunity↓ At the end of the game, Atletico Madrid beat Celta 4-1. Lineup for both teams: Atlético de Madrid starting players: 1 Gerbic, 20 Witsel, 19 Morata (63'8 Griezmann), 4 Kondogbia, 21 Carrasco (83'17 Saul), 11 Lemar (45'6 Cork), 5 DePaul (74'9 Cunha), 10 Angel Correa (63'7 Felix), 23 Reinierdo, 22 Hermoso , 16 Molina Substitutes not featured: 33 Iturbe, 31 Gomis, 18 Felipe, 36 Marco Moreno, 14 Llorente Celta starting players: 1 Marchesin, 10 Aspas, 2 Marius, 14 Tapia (63'21 Solari), 11 Servi, 4 Nunes, 7 Carles-Pe Reis (52'28 Vega), 15 Aidu, 17 Javier Garland, 8 Beltran, 18 Jurgen Larsen Substitutes not featured: 13 Villar 20 Kevin 26 Carlos Dominguez 3 Mingeza 23 Luca Torre 19 Swedberg 29 Miguel 32 Lopez

