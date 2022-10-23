Home Sports La Liga – Dembele 1 goal, 3 assists, Lewandowski, Barcelona 4-0 victory over Biba
Sports

La Liga – Dembele 1 goal, 3 assists, Lewandowski, Barcelona 4-0 victory over Biba

La Liga – Dembele 1 goal, 3 assists, Lewandowski, Barcelona 4-0 victory over Biba
Barcelona beat 4-0

At 03:00 on October 24th, Beijing time (21:00 on the 23rd, local time in Spain), the 11th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season started. Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at home, Dembele 1 goal 3 Assists, Lewandowski passes, Roberto and Ferran Torres score.

Dembele, Busquets, Valde and Garcia alternated.

In the 12th minute, Lewandowski made a pass from the left edge of the penalty area, and Dembele scored with a header in front of the penalty area. In the 18th minute, Dembele passed the ball, and Roberto’s strong shot from the right side of the penalty area deflected into the upper corner, 2-0. In the 22nd minute, Dembele cut a pass, and Lewandowski turned around from 12 yards and shot into the net, 3-0.

Barcelona 1-0, DembeleBarcelona 1-0, Dembele
Barcelona 2-0, RobertoBarcelona 2-0, Roberto
Barcelona 3-0, LewandowskiBarcelona 3-0, Lewandowski

In the 73rd minute, Dembele made a diagonal pass from the right and scored a hat-trick. Ferran Torres scored a low shot from the edge of the penalty area, 4-0.

Barcelona 4-0, Ferran TorresBarcelona 4-0, Ferran Torres

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen; 20-Roberto, 23-Conde (63′, 17-Alonso), 24-Garcia, 28-Valde; 21- De Jong, 5-Busquets, 8-Pedri (63′, 11-Ferran-Torres); 7-Dembele, 9-Lewan (63′,10-Fati), 30-Gavi ( 34′, 19 – Casey)

technical statisticstechnical statistics
player ratingplayer rating

