Sports

by admin
October 24, 2022 19:42 PM

Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at home

[Netease Sports News on the 24th]The 11th round of the 22/23 La Liga season continues. At the Nou Camp, Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at home, continuing to rank second behind Real Madrid by 3 points. Dembele made 1 shot and 3 passes, Lewandowski made a pass, and Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres each scored a goal.

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/20-Sergi-Roberto, 23-Conde (63’17-Marcos-Alonso), 24-Eric- Garcia, 28-Bard/21-De Jong, 5-Busquets, 30-Gavi (34’19-Casey)/7-Dembele (77’32-Pablo-Torre), 9-Lewandowski (63’10-Fati), 8-Pedri (63’11-Ferran-Torres).

Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1): 1-Simon/18-DeMarcos (60’15-Leque), 5-Yere, 4-Iniego-Martinez, 17- Yuri/23-Herrera(21’14-Dani Garcia[60’8-桑塞特]), 6-Vesga/11-Nico-Williams, 19-Salaga (70’16-Wansedor), 7-Berenguer/9-Iniyaki-Williams (70’22 – Raul Garcia).

