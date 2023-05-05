La Liga: FC Barcelona reaches for the title

Status: 03.05.2023 00:47

Leader FC Barcelona remains clearly on master class in the Spanish football league. The team of German national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen beat CA Osasuna 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday evening (02.05.23) and extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points.

Defending champion Real Madrid surprisingly lost 0: 2 (0: 0) at Real Sociedad San Sebastian. The 27th championship in the club’s history can only be taken mathematically from Barcelona five games before the end of the season. Against the ninth in the table, Jordi Alba (85th minute) scored late for the Catalans, who struggled against the stable Osasuna defense for a long time. With the guests, central defender Jorge Herrando saw red after 27 minutes because of an emergency brake.

La Liga, Matchday 33

Barca keeper Ter Stegen extended his club record by keeping 25 clean sheets this season and another clean sheet could equal the La Liga record. In the 1993/94 season, Spain keeper Francisco Liano made 26 saves from Deportivo La Coruna.

Champions League winner Real around ex-world champion Toni Kroos made a mistake at San Sebastian. Takefusa Kubo (47′) after a mistake by Eder Militao and Ander Barrenetxea (85′) fired the courageous fourth-placed in the table to victory, while Real full-back Daniel Carvajal saw a yellow card (61′). The “Royal” could lose their second place (68 points) to city rivals Atletico on Wednesday.

Moose first descent

FC Elche is the first to be relegated from the Primera Division. The bottom of the table, who have already had six different coaches on their bench this season, lost 1-2 (0-1) to promoted UD Almeria. The bottom team has only got 16 points from 33 games.