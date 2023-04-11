Original title: La Liga-Lewan Fati misfires Barcelona 0-0 Girona leads by 13 points

CCTV News: At 3 am on April 11, Beijing time, the 28th round of the 22/23 La Liga season will continue. At the Nou Camp Stadium, Barcelona drew 0-0 at home to Girona, leading the standings with 13 points. Barcelona shot 18 times but were unable to score.

In terms of personnel, Dembele, Pedri, Christensen and De Jong truce due to injuries. In the 5th minute, Fati steals the ball and Lewandowski shoots slightly higher in the middle of the penalty area. In 11 minutes, David Lopez made a mistake in returning a pass, and Gazzaniga shoveled the ball in front of the goal line. In 19 minutes, Garvey made a direct pass from the middle, and Rafinha shot from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area. In the 37th minute, Rafinha made a pass from the right corner, and Araujo pushed forward. Gazzaniga saved the ball inside the goal line. The replay showed that the ball did not completely cross the line.

In 50 minutes, Bald made a pass from the left, Lewandowski headed the ball, and Conde shot from the right side of the penalty area. In the 56th minute, Romeu made a direct pass from midfield, and Castellanos made a single shot from the left side of the penalty point and passed the sliding goal. In the 94th minute, Barcelona made a pass from the left corner, and Gavey nodded before the goal was shot by Gazzaniga with one hand. In 96 minutes, Araujo made a cross from the right. Lewandowski hit the goal with his heel and the ball deflected off the far post. In the end, the two sides drew 0-0.