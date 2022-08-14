Original title: La Liga – Lewandowski Busquets red ten people Barcelona 0-0 Vallecano

At 3:00 a.m. on August 14th, Beijing time, the first round of the 22/23 La Liga season continued. At the Camp Nou, Barcelona were tied 0-0 by Vallecano at home. Lewandowski didn’t make his debut, and Busquets was sent off before the end.

Lewandowski, Christensen and Rafinha make their Barcelona debuts, Conde has yet to register, Dest, Braithwaite, Umtiti, Corrado, Aboud and Pablo Torre Ray was dropped from the roster for technical reasons. In the 10th minute, Fran Garcia kicked Rafinha from behind in the penalty area, and the referee refused to call a penalty. In 12 minutes, Dembele made a direct pass, and Lewandowski scored with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, but he was offside first. After 2 minutes, Dembele knocked down Sis in the frontcourt and was given a yellow card. In the 17th minute, Dembele made an oblique pass from the left, and Rafinha took a low shot from the right side of the penalty area and missed the near post. In 22 minutes, Rafinha made a cross from the right, and Dembele’s right-footed shot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by the defender.

In the 35th minute, Garvey scored the ball in the middle, and Dembele made a low shot with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area and was thrown. After 1 minute, Dembele made a cross from the right, and Pedri shot the far corner with his right foot from the top of the restricted area. In 37 minutes, Rafinha made a cross from the left, and Lewand made a header from the middle of the penalty area. After 1 minute, Rafinha shot directly from the right corner and hit the side net. In 45 minutes, Treyo midfielder pulled down Pedri from behind and was warned by a yellow card. Two minutes later, Alvaro Garcia dunked Araujo’s right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area. Ter Stegen saved the ball. In the 5th minute of stoppage time in the first half, Catena stepped on Lewandowski behind and was given a yellow card.

In 54 minutes, Carmelo shot a small angle with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, the ball slipped past, and then Le Gena tactically fouled Lewandowski and was given a yellow card. In 55 minutes, Dembele made a right corner pass and was knocked out, and Rafinha volleyed his left foot from the penalty area and missed the near post. Barcelona replaced Fati, De Jong and Sergi Roberto for Rafinha, Garvey and Christensen, while Araujo played at central defender. In the 65th minute, Dembele made a cross from the right, and Fati made a strong push with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area and was saved by Dimitrewski. In the 69th minute, Busquets shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area. Dimitrewski flew to save the ball, and then Falcao tackled Busquets and was given a yellow card.

Barcelona replaced Pedri with Casey. In 74 minutes, Busquets pulled down Treyo from the back of the midfield and was given a yellow card. Barcelona replaced Alba with Aubameyang. In 82 minutes, De Jong made a steal in the frontcourt. Lewandowski made a strong push with his left foot from the middle of the penalty area and just missed the far post. In the 86th minute, Barcelona made a cross from the right, and Aubameyang’s right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area was blocked by the defender in front of the goal line. Then Sis received a yellow card for a foul, and Fati shot a right-footed free kick over the bar on the right side of the arc of the penalty area.

In 88 minutes, Casey made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Fati ejected his right foot from the outside of the small penalty area and was blocked. Casey made a supplementary shot from a small angle but was offside first. Dimitrevski was delayed by time and was warned by a yellow card. In the 93rd minute, Busquets elbowed Falcao, and he was sent off from two yellows to one red. In the 95th minute, Salvi Sanchez’s left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area was saved by Ter Stegen, and Falcao scored from a close range but was offside. In the 97th minute, Sith made a strong push with his right foot from the top of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball missed the far post.

Lineups for both teams:

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/4-Araujo, 15-Christensen (61’20-Sergi-Roberto), 24-Eric-Ga West Asia, 18-Alba (82’17-Aubameyang)/30-Gavi (61’21-De Jong), 5-Busquets, 8-Pedri (74’19-Casey)/22 -Rafinha (61’10-Fati), 9-Lewandowski, 7-Dembele

Vallecano (4-2-3-1): 13-Dimitrevski/20-Barrio, 19-Legena, 5-Katena, 3-Fran-Garcia/17 – Unai Lopez (62’23-Valentin), 21-Sis/7-Pallazu (79’14-Salvi-Sanchez), 8-Treyo (84’22-Pozzo) , 18-Alvaro-Garcia/34-Carmelo (62’9-Falcao)

