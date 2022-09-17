Lewandowski scores twice

At 22:15 on September 17th, Beijing time (16:15 local time in Spain), the 6th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season started. Barcelona beat Elche 3-0 at home, Lewandowski scored twice and Depay scored . 5 consecutive victories in the Barcelona league.

Barcelona has scored 15 wins and 4 draws against Elche in the past 19 league games. The last time Elche won against Barcelona was in 1974. In the 46 La Liga matches between the two sides, Barcelona has 26 wins, 12 draws and 8 losses, including 16 wins and 7 draws at home and remains unbeaten. Depay, Casey, De Jong, Garcia and Valde alternated.

In the 14th minute, Berdue, the last man in the defense, was sent off for a tactical foul on Lewandowski. In the 34th minute, Bard made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Lewandowski scored from close range. In the 41st minute, Bard passed the ball, and Depay turned around and shot into the net from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0.

In the 48th minute, Elche’s defense line made a mistake, and Lewand pushed into the net from the small penalty area, 3-0.

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen; 23-Conde, 4-Araujo, 24-Garcia (59′, 2-Bellelin), 28-Barder; 8- Pedri, 21 – De Jong, 19 – Casey (46′, 30 – Garvey); 7 – Dembele (60′, 22 – Rafinha), 9 – Lewandowski (72′, 11 – Fee) Lan Torres), 14-Depay (59′, 10-Fati)

