La Liga, Matchday 29: Real’s successful dress rehearsal – Barcelona fails at Getafe

Real Madrid had a successful dress rehearsal for the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League at Chelsea FC celebrated.

The Spanish football record champion won 2-0 (0-0) at FC Cadiz, but is still well behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona. The leaders went 0-0 at Getafe on Sunday (April 16, 2023), but still have an eleven-point lead in the table.

Nacho (72nd minute) and Marco Asensio (76th) scored for Real. At Real, national player Antonio Rüdiger was in the starting lineup, Toni Kroos was missing from the squad. Coach Carlo Ancelotti rested some regular players in view of Tuesday’s match in London. Real won the first leg 2-0.

Real Sociedad suffered a setback in the fight for Champions League qualification. The San Sebastian side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao but remain fourth on 51 points. However, the lead over fifth-placed Betis shrank to three points. Betis won 3-1 against Espanyol.