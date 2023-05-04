La Liga May 05 Sevilla vs Espanyol_Match_Getafe_Away

Original title: La Liga May 05 Sevilla vs Espanyol

Sevilla lost to Girona 0-2 at home in the last round. The team has 3 wins and 1 loss in the last 4 games. This defeat also ended the team’s recent unbeaten trend of 5 wins and 2 draws.

The Spaniard beat Getafe 1-0 at home in the last round. The team finally regained a precious victory after 8 rounds. This victory can be described as a 6-point battle for relegation, which is full of gold. The Spaniard is currently ranked second to last in the standings, full of relegation fighting spirit.

The two teams have played against Sevilla in the last 4 official matches with 2 wins and 2 draws and remained unbeaten. The last time they lost to their opponents was in the 2017 season. The unbeaten rate of the confrontation is close to 100%.

Sevilla has confirmed that the relegation is successful, and the team’s focus will naturally shift to the European competition. The Spaniard scored 4 points after the coaching change, and the results finally improved. After winning Getafe, Getafe was only 3 points behind in one less match, and was still struggling to score points for relegation. The fighting intentions of the two teams are completely different. It is worth supporting the Spaniard in the away game to take away the points. 1 to 1, 0 to 1 would be a good choice.Return to Sohu to see more

