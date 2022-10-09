Original title:La Liga-Modric assisted Militao to score Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe

At 3:00 a.m. on October 9th, Beijing time, the 8th round of La Liga in the 2022-2023 season started. The La Liga giants Real Madrid challenged Getafe away. In the first half of the game, Modric assisted Militao with a header. In the second half of the game, Real Madrid continued to siege the opponent, but did not score. At the end of the game, Real Madrid won a 1-0 away victory over Getafe.

In the 3rd minute, Real Madrid got a left corner kick, Modric took the penalty, the corner kick was sent to the front point, Militao headed the goal successfully, Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe, ushered in a dream start.

﻿In the 7th minute, Real Madrid made a comeback. Vinicius made a pass from the outer instep to the left in front of the penalty area. Carvajal followed up with a volley from the right side of the small penalty area, and the ball missed the right post. In the 10th minute, Modric took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area, cut horizontally to the top of the arc of the penalty area, and volleyed with his right foot after avoiding the angle. In the 19th minute, Rodrigo received a cross from Vinicius, took a long shot near the top of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball was over the crossbar. In the 23rd minute, Getafe counterattacked. Angeleri received a diagonal pass from his teammate on the left side of the penalty area. He volleyed from a small angle and hit the goal from a too positive angle, which was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 27th minute, Real Madrid got a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. Alaba kicked the ball into the penalty area with his heel. Modric shrewdly inserted the volley and the ball was higher. In the 33rd minute, Joan Ameni took the ball in front of the top of the arc in the penalty area. Seeing that there was no defense, he shot a burst, and the ball hit the opponent’s central defender Duarte and popped out. In the 38th minute, Carvajal made a cross from an inverted triangle on the right side of the penalty area to the middle. Valverde followed up with a volley and the ball went high. In the 43rd minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the penalty area. One accelerated and swayed the defense and entered near the bottom line on the left side of the penalty area. After a physical confrontation with the opponent, he fell to the ground and the referee took a penalty kick. But then the video referee intervened, thinking that Vinicius had the ball out of bounds when he had the ball before, and the referee finally cancelled the penalty.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Rodrigo received a through ball from his teammate, pulled the ball to the right and passed a volley after one, and the ball was over the crossbar. In the 48th minute, Real Madrid attacked in the penalty area, and Modric’s shot from the middle of the penalty area was blocked. In the 49th minute, Alenia took the ball at the front of the penalty area, and many people defended and grabbed a shot. The ball was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 57th minute, Rodrigo took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area, dribbled the ball into the penalty area, and scored a goal with a lob, but the slow motion showed that Rodrigo was offside before receiving the ball, so the goal was ruled invalid. In the 63rd minute, Camavinga took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area and shot unattended, the ball went above the crossbar.

In the 71st minute, Modric made a straight pass in the middle of the frontcourt. Rodrigo took the ball and did not choose to break through. He volleyed directly and the ball missed the right post. In the 78th minute, Valverde took the ball 20 meters in front of the penalty area and suddenly kicked and shot. Although the force was great, the angle was too positive, and the ball was pressed under him by the goalkeeper. In the 84th minute, Real Madrid made personnel adjustments, Nacho and Asensio came on, and Militao and Camavinga ended. In the 85th minute, Asensio made a cross near the top of the penalty area to Vinicius, who took a long shot and the ball was higher. In the 89th minute, Real Madrid made another substitution, and Mariano replaced Rodrigo. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 away.

Lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid (442): 13-Luning/2-Carvajal, 3-Militang (84 minutes, 6-Nacho), 22-Rudiger, 4-Alaba/10-Modric, 12- Camavinga (84 minutes, 11-Asensio), 15-Valverde, 18-Joan Armeni/20-Vinicius, 21-Rodrigo (89 minutes, 24-Mariano)

Getafe (442): 13-David Soria/2-Daknum-Jene, 3-Angeleli (83 minutes, 12-Amavi), 6-Duarte, 22- Damian Suarez/23-Stefan Mitrovic, 5-Mila, 11-Alenia (66 minutes, 9-Porto), 16-Algovia (83 minutes, 8- Sewane) / 10 – Hunar, 19 – Mayoral (66 minutes, 17 – Munir)

