Original title: La Liga-Pedri scored Lewandike red Barcelona 2-1 Osasuna

At 4:30 a.m. on November 9th, Beijing time, the 14th round of the 22/23 La Liga season continued. At the Sardar Stadium, the leader Barcelona reversed Osasuna 2-1 away and led the standings with a 5-point advantage in one more game. David Garcia scored a controversial goal for Osasuna shortly after the opening. Lewandowski and Pique were sent off successively. Pedri and Rafinha scored consecutive goals in the second half to help Barcelona reverse and win.

Araujo, Depay, Casey, Sergi Roberto and Conde were sidelined due to injury. In the 6th minute, Busquets stopped the ball in the penalty area, and Osasuna players blocked three consecutive shots.In the 6th minute, Reuven Garcia made a right corner kick, Unai Garcia knocked down Marcos Alonso, and David Garcia headed the goal in front of the small penalty area in the middle. The referee refused to call Unai Garcia for a foul after listening to the VAR referee’s advice, 0-1, Barcelona fell behind early after the start!

In 11 minutes, Lewandowski pulled Nacho Vidal behind his back and was given a yellow card. Five minutes later, Avila shot the side net with his left foot from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area. In the 23rd minute, De Jong scored the ball in the middle, and Bard made a strong push with his left foot in the penalty area and missed the far post. In the 25th minute, Dembele made a cross from the right, and Lewandowski made a strong push with his right foot on the right side of the penalty spot and was saved by Ettore.

In 31 minutes, Lewandowski knocked down David Garcia when he was fighting for the top. The referee showed a second yellow card and sent Lewandowski off. There were only 10 players left in Barcelona. In the 37th minute, Alba protested the penalty and was given a yellow card. After 3 minutes, Toro shot his right foot over the bar from the top of the arc in the penalty area. In 42 minutes, De Jong made a cross from the left corner, and Ferran Torres shot a header from the right side of the penalty area over the crossbar. In the 44th minute, Dembele made a strong push with his left foot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area. David Garcia flew the header and pushed the ball over the baseline. In 46 minutes, Alba made a cross from the left. Ferran Torres ejected from the middle of the small penalty area but was offside. One minute later, Juan Cruz knocked down Dembele from behind and was given a yellow card. After the first half, Pique was sent off for protesting the penalty.

Less than a minute into the second half, David Garcia was shown a yellow card for pulling Ferran Torres behind his back.In the 48th minute, Alba made a cross from the left and was blocked by the defender. Pedri followed up with a right-footed push from the middle and scored a goal from the near corner. 1-1, Barcelona equalized the score!

In 53 minutes, Toro’s left foot shot from the top of the arc in the penalty area over the crossbar. One minute later, Toro elbowed Ferran Torres on the back of his head and was given a yellow card. In the 57th minute, Toro knocked down De Jong but did not receive a second yellow card. Harvey protested the penalty and was warned by a yellow card. In 61 minutes, Moncayola’s midfielder hugged and fell behind Balder and was warned by a yellow card. Five minutes later, Balder kicked Avila behind his back and received a yellow card. In the 69th minute, Avila took a shot with his right foot from the left side of the frontcourt, and Ter Stegen held the ball over the crossbar with one hand in the retreat. After 74 minutes of Dembele’s attack at halftime, his right foot shot from the right side of the penalty area missed the near post. Barcelona replaced Christensen, Dembele and Ferran Torres with Garvey, Fati and Rafinha. De Jong cameo at right centre back.

In the 79th minute, Moncajola made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Kiko Garcia pushed his right foot slightly wide of the near post.In the 85th minute, De Jong picked a pass from the midfield, and Rafinha scored a lob from the middle of the penalty area with a header. 2-1, Barcelona overtake the score!

In the 88th minute, Balja made a 45-degree cross from the left, and Budimir headed the ball wide of the far post. Barcelona replaced Pedri with Liard, and Liard made his Barcelona career debut. In 91 minutes, Balja made a cross from the bottom line from the left and was knocked out, and Moncayola’s right foot shot from the penalty spot refracted and flew out of the bottom line. In 93 minutes, after Fati cut in from the right and passed three people, his left foot shot from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area and shot over the crossbar.

At the end of the game, Barcelona won 2-1.

Lineups for both teams:

Osasuna (4-4-2): 25-Aitor/2-Nacho-Vidal, 4-Unai-Garcia, 5-David-Garcia, 3-Juan Cruz /22-Oros(74’8-Brazanaci),6-Toro(59’18-Kico-Garcia),7-Moncajola,16-Moi-Gomez(83′ 11-Barja)/9-Avila(83’17-Budimir), 14-Ruwen-Garcia(75’15-Ruwen-Pegna)

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/28-Barder, 15-Christensen (74’30-Gavi), 17-Marcos-Alonso, 18-Alba /8-Pedri (89’35-Liard), 5-Busquets, 21-De Jong/7-Dembele (77’22-Rafinha), 9-Lewandowski , 11-Ferran-Torres (78’10-Fati)

(Ding Wu)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: