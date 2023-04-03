Original title: La Liga: Real Madrid beat Valladolid

On April 1, Real Madrid player Asensio (right) and Valladolid player Fresneda scrambled in the match.

On the same day, in the 27th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League, Real Madrid beat Valladolid 6-0 at home.

On April 1, Real Madrid player Eden Hazard (middle) and Valladolid player Joaquin Fernandez (right) scrambled in the match.

On April 1, Real Madrid player Benzema celebrated a goal during the game.

On April 1, Real Madrid player Vinicius (right) and Valladolid player Perez scrambled in the match.

On April 1, Real Madrid players celebrated a goal during the game.

On April 1, Real Madrid player Vinicius (right) took possession of the ball during the game.

On April 1, Real Madrid players Kroos (right) and Vazquez (middle) communicated during the game.