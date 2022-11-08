Home Sports La Liga-Real Madrid upset the visitors 2-3, lost the first defeat of the season and sent Barcelona to lead- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

08 Nov 2022 19:17 PM

Real Madrid was upset 2-3 by the league’s first defeat

[Sina Sports News on the 8th]In the 13th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season, Real Madrid lost to Vallecano 2-3 away, and Modric and Militao scored goals for a time. Real Madrid was upset by the first loss of the season in the league and lost the top spot.

Real Madrid doubles Vallecano this season. Real Madrid have only lost 1 game in the past 22 league matches between the two sides, and the remaining 21 games have won 20 and 1 draw. In the 38 La Liga matches between the two sides, Real Madrid has 30 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, including 14 away wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. Real Madrid only rotate with Chuameni.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): 1- Courtois; 2- Carvajal (85′, 17- Lucas), 3- Militao, 4- Alaba, 23- Mendy (85′ , 6- Nacho); 10- Modric (79′, 24- Mariano), 18- Chu Ameni (69′, 12- Kamavinga), 15- Valverde; 11- Arsenal Theo, 21-Rodrigo, 20-Venesius

See also  Philippine media: Duterte withdraws his application for 2022 senator-Shangbao Indonesia

