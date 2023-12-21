La Liga – Roberto doubles Barcelona 3-2 Almeria, only 2 games winless – Sports – China Engineering Network

Barcelona Ends Winless Streak with 3-2 Victory over Almeria

In a thrilling matchup in the 18th round of La Liga, Barcelona came out victorious against Almeria with a 3-2 win. The match saw plenty of action, with Roberto leading the charge for Barcelona with a double.

The first half saw Araujo’s header being blocked, only for Lafia to score with a supplementary shot. However, a mistake from Araujo allowed Baptista to equalize for Almeria. The second half brought more excitement as Rafinha assisted Roberto with a header from a corner kick, putting Barcelona ahead once again. Despite a missed save from Peña leading to Edgar scoring an open goal, Lewandowski came through with an assist for Roberto, securing the win for Barcelona.

This victory was essential for Barcelona, as it ended their two-game winless streak in the league and their three-game winless streak in all competitions. They are now 6 points behind Girona, who currently tops the list.

The match showcased the skill and determination of both teams, with plenty of exciting moments and near-misses. Barcelona’s fans were surely relieved to see their team back in winning form. With this crucial victory, Barcelona will be looking to build on this momentum as they continue their La Liga campaign.

