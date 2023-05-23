La Liga synthesis: Vinicius dyed red and Real Madrid lost to Valencia-Sports-中工网

original title:

La Liga Comprehensive: Vinicius stained red Real Madrid lost to Valencia

Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, May 21 (Xie Yuzhi) The 35th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League will continue on the 21st. Valencia moved further out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Real Madrid in a clash and chaos.

During stoppage time in the second half of this campaign, there was a large-scale conflict between the players of the two sides. The referee looked back through VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and sent off Real Madrid’s Vinicius with a red card.

In the 33rd minute, Valencia took the lead, Diego Lopez received a cross from Justin Kluivert from the left, and scored from close range in front of the goal. In the 45th minute, the home team created a dangerous situation in front of Real Madrid. Guerra’s two consecutive shots were saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois.

The two teams fell into a stalemate in the second half. In stoppage time, Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili fought hard to save Valverde’s strong shot in the penalty area, and then he flew to defuse Kroos’ free kick to keep the home team’s goal clean.

With this victory, Valencia rose to 13th in La Liga, 5 points beyond the relegation zone, and the relegation situation is very good with 3 rounds left in the league. After the defeat, Real Madrid was overtaken by Atletico Madrid and fell to third in the league. Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 3-0 at home that day.

In the other few games, the Spaniard beat Vallecano 2:1 away, and Sevilla drew 0:0 with Real Betis at home.