Original title: La Liga-Vinicius coquettishly shoots Real Madrid 2-1 Betis leads the four-game winning streak

At 22:15 on the evening of September 3, Beijing time, the La Liga giants Real Madrid played Betis at home. In the first half of the game, Vinicius scored a lob and Canales scored an equalizer. In the second half, Rodrigo scored a goal. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Betis 2-1 at home.

In the 6th minute, Fekir took the ball on the left side of the frontcourt, dribbled the ball into the penalty area, and fell to the ground after confronting the opponent, but the referee did not award a penalty kick.In the 10th minute, Alaba sent a long pass from the left side of the backcourt to find Vinicius in the middle of the frontcourt. Vinicius kept up with a single-handed shot and scored against the goalkeeper. Real Madrid led Betis 1-0.In the 11th minute, Fekir was injured and Enrique played.

In the 17th minute, Betis sent the ball from the sideline and threw it to the left side of the penalty area. Canales followed with a right foot to hit the goal, the ball went into the net, and Betis equalized the score 1-1 Real Madrid.In the 18th minute, Real Madrid got a chance to counterattack. Rodrigo dribbled the ball to the left side of the front court and crossed to the middle of the penalty area. Vinicius followed up with a volley, but he kicked high. In the 20th minute, Real Madrid took a corner kick from the left to the left side of the penalty area, and Alaba shot the ball over the bar.

In the 24th minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the frontcourt and made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Benzema followed up with a push shot from the middle of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked from the bottom line. In the 30th minute, the game entered the water replenishment time, and the players from both sides went to the sidelines to rest temporarily. In the 35th minute, Rodrigo received a pass from Courtois and shoved straight to Benzema in the middle of the penalty area on the left side of the frontcourt. The Frenchman did not stop the ball and had no chance to shoot. In the 38th minute, Real Madrid got a free kick in the frontcourt. Benzema took the penalty and shot directly from the free kick. The ball went above the crossbar. In the 41st minute, Moreno made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the penalty area. Iglesias took the ball on the right side of the penalty area and gave it to his teammates behind him. Saliba shot from a long distance and was blocked by Camavinga. In the 47th minute, Benzema took the ball near the midfield, dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area, and crossed to the front and middle of the penalty area. Modric’s volley blocked the ball.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Rodrigo made a cross from the right side of the penalty area. Benzema rented a car to outflank in front of the goal, but he must score a goal. At the same time, the referee signaled that Benzema was offside. In the 56th minute, Real Madrid counterattacked and gave it to Rodrigo in the middle of the frontcourt. The latter dribbled the ball to the top of the arc at a high speed and threw a straight kick to Vinicius. Vinicius crossed to Benzema in the middle, but France The striker did not outflank in place. In the 60th minute, Rodrigo dribbled the ball to the top of the penalty area, and a burst shot under the multi-person defense sent the ball above the crossbar. In the 63rd minute, Real Madrid made a substitution adjustment, Valverde played, and Camavinga ended.In the 66th minute, Valverde swept a low-level ball near the bottom line on the right to pass the middle of the penalty area! Rodrigo followed and hit the goal, Real Madrid 2-1 Betis. See also Western media: Real Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Mbappe, and it is impossible to renew the contract with Paris – yqqlm In the 70th minute, Modric volleyed from the outer instep at the top of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball rubbed the left column and flew out of the baseline. In the 75th minute, Bartra shot a long shot from outside the penalty area, and Courtois threw the ball out of the bottom line with a side throw. In the 79th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution and adjusted, Ceballos and Kroos played, Rodrigo and Modric ended. In the 82nd minute, Real Madrid got a free kick in the middle of the frontcourt, Valverde took the penalty, and the free kick hit the wall and popped up. In the 85th minute, Carvajal stole the ball in the frontcourt, dribbled the ball to the right side of the frontcourt, crossed it to the middle, Joan Ameni shot from a long distance, and the ball was over the crossbar. In the 89th minute, Real Madrid took a right corner kick, Militao headed the goal from the middle of the penalty area, and the ball missed the left column. In the 90th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution, Carvajal came off, and Rudiger played. Lineup for both sides Real Madrid (433): 1- Courtois/2-Carvajal (90 minutes 22-Rudiger), 3-Militon, 4-Alaba, 23-F-Mendy/12-Camarvin Plus (63 minutes, 15-Valverde), 10-Modric (79 minutes, 8-Kross), 18-Joan Armeni/20-Vinicius, 21-Rodrigo (79 minutes, 19-Seba) Llos), 9-Benzema Betis (4231): 13-Rui-Silva/3-Edgar-Gonzalez, 5-Marc-Baltra, 15-Alex-Moreno, 19-Luis-Felipe /23-Youssef Sabali (71 minutes 24-Eto-Ruibal), 8-Nabil-Fekir (11 minutes 11-Luis-Enrique)/10-Sergio- Canales, 18-Andres-Guardado, 7-Juanmi (71 minutes, 28-Rodri-Sanchez)/9-Iglesias (streamer flying color)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: