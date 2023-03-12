Original title: La Liga – Vinicius scored and Militang made contributions to Real Madrid 3-1 Spaniards

At 21:00 on the evening of March 11, Beijing time, the 25th round of La Liga in the 2022-2023 season started. La Liga giants Real Madrid played against the Espanyol at home. In the first half of the game, Joselu opened the scoring. Vinicius and Militao scored successively to help Real Madrid overtake the score. In the second half of the game, Asensio scored a goal in stoppage time to seal the victory. At the end of the game, Real Madrid won the Espanyol 3-1 at home.

In the 2nd minute, Braithwaite took the ball at the top of the arc of the penalty area, dribbled the ball into the left side of the penalty area, volleyed with his left foot from a small angle, and the ball was blocked by Militao out of the baseline.In the 8th minute, Gomez made a long pass to instigate the attack. Sanchez made a low pass from the right side of the penalty area to the middle. -0 Real Madrid.

In the 13th minute, Vinicius took the ball from the left side of the penalty area and dribbled the ball into the penalty area with a cross pass. Camavinga adjusted slightly after receiving the ball and volleyed the ball. The ball was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 15th minute, the Spaniard got a free kick on the right side of the front court. Daddle took the penalty and sent the free kick to the penalty area. Sosa’s header was miraculously saved by Courtois. In the 17th minute, Joan Ameni made a long shot from the left side of the front court, and the ball went wide of the goal.

In the 21st minute, Vinicius took the ball from the left side of the frontcourt, cut in and shot from a long distance with his right foot, and the ball was blocked.In the 22nd minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the front court, faced the defense and cut into the penalty area, shot low with his right foot, and the ball went straight to the bottom right corner of the goal. Real Madrid 1-1 Espanyol equalized the score.

In the 25th minute, Kroos received a pass from Modric near the top of the penalty area and pushed the ball over the crossbar. In the 28th minute, Rodrigo and Camavinga made a long-range shot with his right foot after a two-to-one cooperation, and the ball went above the crossbar.

In the 35th minute, Kroos took a free kick from the left side of the front court. The free kick shot directly and the ball hit the wall.In the 39th minute, Vinicius went straight, and Joan Armeni followed up with a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Militao made a header in the small penalty area and Real Madrid 2-1 the Spaniard.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, Carvajal made a 45-degree cross from the right side of the penalty area, and the opposing defender fell to the ground in the penalty area to clear the ball. In the 55th minute, Joselu intercepted the ball in the frontcourt, dribbled the ball to the top of the penalty area, shot from a long distance with his right foot, the ball was blocked, and then Courtois kicked the ball out of the penalty area. In the 56th minute, Hill knocked down Vinicius without the ball, so he received a yellow card. In the 57th minute, Vinicius stepped on a bicycle on the left side of the frontcourt, and made an inverted triangle pass after entering the penalty area. Cross shot from a long distance and the ball was blocked. In the 66th minute, Vinicius cut inside to the left side of the penalty area, but his feet slipped and the ball was broken. In the 70th minute, Cross made a long shot from outside the penalty area and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 72nd minute, Real Madrid substituted and adjusted, Modric went off to rest, and Asensio played.

In the 74th minute, Real Madrid made substitutions and adjustments, Ceballos and Rudiger played, Kroos and Joan Armeni went off to rest. In the 75th minute, Real Madrid won a free kick at the top of the penalty area. Rodrygo took the penalty and shot directly from the free kick. The ball hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 78th minute, Vinicius made a long shot from the top of the penalty area. The angle of the shot was too straight and the ball was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 90th minute, Real Madrid substituted and adjusted, Vinicius went off and Alvaro played.In the 93rd minute, with Nacho’s assist, he sprinted 30 meters to send a through pass. Asensio stepped in to form a solo goal. His left foot hit the near corner of the goal and succeeded. Real Madrid 3-1 the Spaniard.

At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat the Spaniard 3-1 at home and scored three points.

Lineups for both sides:

Real Madrid (433): 1-Kurtuva/2-Carvajal, 3-Militang, 6-Nacho, 12-Camawenga/10-Modric (72′ 11-Asensio) , 18- Joan Armeni (74′ 22- Rudiger), 8- Kroos (74′ 19- Ceballos) / 15- Valverde, 21- Rodrigo, 20- Vinicius ( 90′ 39-Alvaro)

Spain (442): 13-Pacheco/2-Gill (69′ 18-Gabriel, 85′ 22-Vidal), 24-Gomez (85′ 21-Dramed), 23-Monte S, 4-Cabrera/27-Sanchez (75′ 7-Puado), 12-Sousa, 15-Gerhera (75′ 6-Suarez), 10-Daddle/9-Jose Lu, 17-Bracewaite

