Original title: La Liga: Barcelona vs. Vallecano, last season’s bitter master became the first boy to send points in the new season

Today’s first game to talk about the opening game of the first round of La Liga, Barcelona hosts last season’s bitter master Vallecano.

Barcelona can be said to have gone through two stages last season, before the winter window and after the winter window. Before the winter window, both Koeman and Xavi showed a sense of powerlessness towards this team. Especially in the first ten rounds, Barcelona even fell out of the top ten. The big defeats to Benfica and Bayern in the European competition once made the fans lose their confidence! Especially after the eleventh round of La Liga, after Barcelona lost to Vallecano, coach Koeman had no choice but to sack, and Xavi took his place. It’s a pity that Barcelona’s situation cannot be solved by changing a coach. It can be said that there are no generals in the front line, and Liao Hua is the vanguard! De Jong was dubbed a “traveler” by fans, and then Depay couldn’t really play an effective offense when he was playing against a strong team. When the house leaked, Aguero retired early due to a sudden heart problem.

Fortunately, Wolves’ Traore, Ferran Torres and Alves and Arsenal’s Aubameyang were signed after the winter window. Just ushered in the outbreak, and a wave of 15 rounds of unbeaten chases him to the second place in the standings. After the constant injection of funds in the new season, Barcelona has obtained a large amount of cash which can be used for team signings and through the financial crisis. The summer window team first finalized Christensen and Casey “Jun Kai” to supplement the team’s midfield and backcourt, and then signed Lewandowski from Bayern. Relying on the club’s influence to sign, Rafinha and Conde. The goal of this season is to win the championship and open the road to revival~

Barcelona’s ability to achieve such a big financial improvement this season is attributable to the club’s long-term accumulation and connections. The company that invested in the fourth lever was run by the Catalans, and its owner Raulnes bought a 24 percent stake in the Barcelona studio for 100 million euros.

See also Odds on the 13th: Arsenal draw with Liverpool, Milan and Atletico to advance smoothly_Inter Milan Italian Super Cup win Sanchez countdown lore_Aspect_Index In the team situation, although De Jong has been making a lot of noise recently due to contract issues, Xavi said that De Jong still has a place in the team. Xavi also added that he could not confirm whether De Jong would leave the team. The line-up will be confirmed when the transfer window closes! At the same time, there was good news from the team. Ferran Torres, who missed all the warm-up matches in Barcelona, ​​will play in this game as scheduled. After confirmation by the team doctor, he successfully obtained the permission to play! In addition, the registration of the four new players in the summer window has also been successfully completed, and they will all appear in the new season opener! Under the leadership of fantastic coaches Elora and Falcao, Vallecano completed the relegation ahead of schedule last season. The team was even close to the top of the table in the early stages of the season, and even after the half-time league, the team’s points were still in the Champions League. Although in the second half of the league, due to the lack of depth of the team’s lineup and the lack of main players, the team encountered an embarrassing situation of many rounds of invincibility, but finally completed the task of relegation and entered the semi-finals in the King’s Cup! Looking back on their entire season, they are very layered in terms of defense, and they are able to appear in the midfield position and limit in the face of the giants. But the team’s poor second half, the team put all their hearts into the cup, and the rest of the La Liga games were surprising. During the offseason, Vallecano did not have any important signings. Compared with the big signings when he was just promoted to La Liga, the bad summer window Vallecano does not seem to be further in the goal of the new season. At the same time, the team has also completed the renewal of striker legend Falcao and defender Baliu. In the new season, Vallecano should continue to use the tactical style of last season under the leadership of head coach Elora while maintaining the main frame. See also Real time bidding: so on the Internet they spy on us billions of times a day Before the game, Vallecano coach Elora confirmed that the team’s main center defender Savile Ich and striker Martin have not fully recovered from long-term injuries, and it will take some time for these two players to return to the team. In addition, the former Spaniard goalkeeper Diego Lopez, who joined visa-free in the offseason, encountered a little injury. The old goalkeeper, dubbed Brother Octopus by fans, needs to make decisions based on pre-match observations before he can play. All in all, Vallecano was ups and downs in the warm-up match, and the opponents he faced were all low-level teams. Obviously, he still did not get out of the downturn in the second half of last season. However, Barcelona successfully registered four signings and contract renewal players the day before the game, and they were able to catch up with today’s opener! Barcelona’s performance in the warm-up match was also relatively good, and several players in the team played even better, such as Dembele and Rafinha. Therefore, in this game, we are even more looking forward to Barcelona’s debut in the new season to be able to win at least two goals. The other three matches between Guingamp and Paris FC in Ligue 2, Sampdo and Atalanta in Serie A, and Lecce and Inter Milan in Serie A are still being sorted out. I will send you a text preview later. If you have any questions, you can leave a message, “Lighting Football View”, we will see you soon! It’s not easy to code, don’t forget to like and follow if you like me!Return to Sohu, see more