Title: Brazilian Coach ‘Tuca’ Ferretti Leaves Press Conference Annoyed at Virtual Format

Subtitle: La Máquina’s Technical Director outraged at remote interview setup after the game

In a surprising turn of events, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, the renowned Brazilian coach and Technical Director of La Máquina, stormed out of the post-match press conference after realizing it would be conducted virtually instead of face-to-face. Ferretti, visibly upset, refused to answer any questions from the remotely connected media, stating that he would only address those physically present.

The incident occurred shortly after Cruz Azul’s defeat, a circumstance that compelled Ferretti to adhere to his customary routine of facing the press after his team’s losses. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, virtual press conferences have become the norm as a precautionary measure for health and safety, a practice still observed by many teams and organizations.

Expressing his frustration, Ferretti exclaimed, “Connect with who? I’m only going to answer the people who are here, that’s why they came. And why don’t they invite them? And why don’t they go down? Let’s see this is over.” The coach primarily questioned the rationale behind conducting interviews virtually when there were 25,000 passionate fans in attendance at the stadium, suggesting that reporters should have been able to personally interview him.

Addressing the organizers of the press conference, Ferretti boldly declared, “I don’t understand why they want to do it like that. There are 25,000 people in the gallery, and why can’t they come down here to interview me? Ah well, then let them come down!” Following his brief outburst, Ferretti promptly stood up and left without attending to the remote media members.

While many teams and competitions have embraced virtual press conferences in the past year due to health safety concerns, some have adopted a mixed approach combining both face-to-face and remote interviews. This flexibility aims to accommodate various requirements and preferences among media members.

Despite this incident, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s leadership and experience in the football world continue to earn him praise. Renowned for his commanding presence both on and off the field, Ferretti remains a prominent figure in Mexican football.

As the story develops, it remains to be seen whether this incident will ignite a broader conversation about the future of press conferences and the balance between virtual and face-to-face interactions in the sporting world.

Note: This article is based on the provided content and does not guarantee the accuracy of the quotes or events described.

