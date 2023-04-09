Per to observe the Job it doesn’t get better than that The Palmat Canaries: it’s the first one world ‘astronomical reserve’, here, thanks to the position on the Atlantic Ocean, the stars seem to be able to be touched with the hands. And there are ad hoc structures such as an astronomical observatory, star trails, telescopes and panoramic points for observing the moon and the sky. All l’estate it’s the perfect time to be mesmerized by the night sky, the moon and the stars. And the Night of San Lorenzo it is even more so, when shooting stars can be seen at close range. But they can also be done trekking observing the Joband explore the island following the trend of astronomy.

Because La Palma is the island of stars

La Palma is the Canary Island famous as a privileged point of observation of the stars and the summer passage of the Perseids, our “lSan Lorenzo tears”, is no exception. The night here offers the brightest starry sky in the world and the islanders defend this supremacy in every way. The night sky is so clear that those who watch this show say that the stars are much closer than elsewhere, so much so that “they can be touched with a finger”.

La Palma has been declared prima reserve Starlight in the world and throughout the island there are observation points of the sky: Llanos del Jable, Llano de la Venta and Montaña de Las Toscas are some of them. The entire island also has a dense network of trails for enthusiasts and hikers to follow at night. The astronomical observatory of Roque de los Muchachos can be visited with specialized guides, after prior consultation reservation.

La Palma, where it is located

La Palma is the second most easterly island of the Canary archipelago and is located in a privileged position away from light sources. This feature, together with the altitude of theAstronomical observatory which is at an altitude of 2,396 meters above sea level, makes the island one of the best places in the world to watch shooting stars. The inhabitants of this small island fight to preserve this gift of nature: legislation drawn up in 1988 protects La Palma from light pollution and invasive air traffic and guarantees everyone the right to enjoy it.

Trekking observing the stars

Walking at night in La Palma is a unique experience: not only do you admire one clear and uninterrupted view of the celestial vault, but when evening falls it seems to be flooded by their light. The observatory of Boys roque is home to one of the more extensive telescope systems that can be found globally. The viewpoint offers a breathtaking panorama of the Caldera de Taburiente, the largest crater in the world, 1,500 meters deepcovered with trees and volcanic rocks in formation. The Roque de los Muchachos also houses the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), institute for astronomical research. Members of the international scientific community are allotted hours to use its powerful telescopes, among the most complex systems there are.

Astrotourism in La Palma: observe the sky from the ocean

La Palma has become a global benchmark in terms of protection from light pollution for the development of astrotourism. Investments are being made in this sense, for example for the enlargement from the net Of hiking trails of La Palma and the installation of placards Of report to indicate the best points Of observation nocturnal. Hotels and rural houses are also starting to provide guests telescope for widespread observation. Construction work is already underway on a visitor center for the Roque de los Muchachos observatory and the Mendo Environmental and Recreational Complex, where a tourist infrastructure will be built for astronomical observation and paragliding.

Those who live on La Palma love to show tourists just how much it is clear, close and wonderful the night sky of your own island. In 2012, astrophysicist Ana García Suárez founded the astrotourism operator La Palma Astronomy Tours. Experienced visitors are taken to the best vantage points, participate in astronomy seminars and take courses in night photography. The Tapas and Stars tour is open to all, an activity that combines local gastronomy with astronomy in the incomparable setting of the San Antonio volcano and its visitor center. The highlight of the season is of course the meteor shower Perseidswhich culminates in the night of August 12 to the early morning of August 13.

The Night of San Lorenzo in La Palma

While all of this is about to be set up waiting for the visitors for the passing of shooting starsevery evening the sky is an inspiration to The Palm: Scientists collect data on the colors of the most distant stars. Hikers walk at night with their nose up looking at the sky; gathering energy from the stars to reach one’s goals. And even lovers embrace each other, finding their destiny in the stars.

