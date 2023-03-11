The green and black lost 85-68 on their visit to the island in a bad game

Tomic was the most outstanding player of those from Badalona with 17 points

Lenovo Tenerife carried out their match against Joventut de Badalona (85-68) this Saturday, a victory with double valuenot only because of the victory, but also because it exceeds the “basket average” of a direct rival in the fight to be among the best in the regular season of the Endesa League.

DATASHEET Endesa League TEN Jov LINEUPS Lenovo Tenerife (16+20+26+23) Huertas (6), Salin (5), Cook (-), Doornekamp (14), Shermadini (19) -initial-, Fernández (7), Fitipaldo (8), Bolmaro (9), Guerra (3), Diagne ( 4) and Abromaitis (10). Youth (12+9+23+24) Feliz (7), Guy (5), Parra (10), Ellenson (11), Tomic (17) -initial-, Busquet (-), Ribas (-), Vives (14), Birgander (4) and Brodziansky ( -). Referees Garcia Gonzalez, Perea and Gonzalez. incidences Santiago Martín Sports Pavilion, before more than five thousand people.

The triumph of Txus Vidorreta’s team was based on the good defensive work from the whole teamand, despite not being entirely successful in the outside launches, he had the capacity to be able to get closer to the basket.

Although Joventut started with a 0-4 scoreline, the island team would soon take the game and a three-pointer from Aaron Doornekamp (5-4, m.3) marked the first time that Tenerife had taken the lead and that he would no longer abandon until the end of the clash.

The duel was marked by the numerous errors in the launches by both teams. They insisted on trying to break the game from the outside, but to no avail. It was the Lenovo that was tougher in defense, who knew how to keep the score in favor during this first quarter and the beginning of the second, but with short advantages.

The percentages in the outside launches were very bad on the part of the two teams until Aaron Doornekamp tried again who, with two consecutive triples of his made the biggest difference so far (26-17) against a rival thick in attack and with a lack of defensive intensity.

Joventut had not played a good second quarter and did not know, in those last three minutes of success for Lenovo Tenerife, to be able to stop them. This part of the second quarter marked a lot in the development of the clash. Half-time was reached with a 36-21 score after a tighter first ten minutes.

Lenovo Tenerife came out like a storm in the third quarter and already thinking about the possibility of surpassing the ‘basket average’ of its rival, who was at +9 (78-69 of the game of the first round). Bolmaro gave his team speed and success and the difference went up to 18 points (41-23, m.22).

Second triple for Joventut after eleven attempts (45-31) but Tenerife was already launched (60-40) one minute to go in the third quarter.

Joventut improved a lot in the last quarter and was about to lower the difference of nine points (80-68)but Tenerife knew how to handle those final minutes better and end up winning by a deserved 85-68 for a team that continues to grow.