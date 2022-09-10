Ivrea, success of the Solativo. Also on the field an all-girls team Domenica il Solidativo, appreciated quadrangular with children with disabilities

The Polleria Marco and Nicola team won the 16th edition of the “Solativo” 5-a-side football evening tournament, 14th Stefano Roffino Memorial, by beating Willy Maniaa in the final by 4 goals to 3. The event took place on Wednesday 31 August and from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 September in the suggestive setting of Piazza Ferrando, Ivrea, organized by Daniele Pozzi’s Asd Why Not, Mirko Garau, Jody Scalco and Vittorio Fehl.

The success was huge. Twenty teams divided into 4 groups each made up of 5 formations: in Group A, Livercool, Willy Maniaa, Fuori rosa, Alleanza Fc and Bocia Juniors; Girone B, Uno Casa estate, Meg, Brüscia ad Fer, I trust you and Los cutriños; Group C, No fan card, Polleria Marco and Nicola, Atletico Malù, Psu, Il Matte; Group D, Casa del Kebap, Fbf, Formentera El Gioviale, Algym, La Marchesa. After the qualifying rounds and eighth rounds, the quarters recorded Willy Maniaa – Casa Immobiliare 3 – 0, Il Matte – Fbf. 4 – 2, Meg – Livercool 1 – 0, Casa del Kebap – Polleria Marco and Nicola 1 – 2; semifinals Willy Maniaa – Il Matte 7 – 5, Meg – Polleria Marco and Nicola 2 – 4; in the final as already reported victory of the Polleria Marco and Nicola. The fifth edition of the “Solativo Junior” took place concurrently with the Solativo, the second edition of the Racing cup color, the first edition of the Memorial Carmelo Grosso, a five-a-side football tournament for children.

Spqr daje de heel, Azeglio bianco, Azeglio nero, New team, Azeglio giallo, Azeglio verde, I Gladiatori -Tecnoelettra, SPqr Bar La Rotonda, Ivrea girls Pastry Cavicchio competed on the synthetic square in Piazza Ferrando. . All the athletes of the youth teams won applause. On the morning of Saturday 3 the fourth edition of the “Solidativo” was played, the second edition of the Memorial “Michele Arbore”, a 5-a-side football tournament for handicapped children, an event that saw the participation of four fierce teams, in first place Eureka Settimo Torinese was classified, followed by Chivasso Valdocco, Insuperabili Ivrea Academy and Quincitava Special Olympics. At the end of the traditional award ceremony in the presence of the mayor Stefano Sertoli, the social award went to the “Fuori rosa”, discipline award in Formentera El Gioviale; best player El Marbouhi Otmane (Willy Maniaa), best goalkeeper Gabriele Aimonino (Polleria Marco and Nicola), top scorer with eleven goals Gabriele Luciani (Willy Maniaa), best Under 21 Jacopo Colorio (Meg), best over 35 Mirko Barbena (Il Matte) . –

