La Roja opens the scoring in the Women’s World Cup final

Welcome to this live broadcast of the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England.

What is it about ? From the grand final of the World Cup and a shock between two selections to attractive games since the start of the tournament. England, who fell host country – Australia – in the previous round and reigning European champions, face Spain, winner of Sweden in the semi-finals. Note that neither team has yet played in the world final. On Sunday, one of the two nations will therefore put its name on the list for the first time.

Or ? At Stadium Australia in Sydney, where some 75,000 supporters are expected again

At what time ? At noon (Paris time).

On which channel ? France 2.

Qui live ? The dream-team Oscar Korbosli and Louise Le Borgne, Austerlitz kop champions.

Who arbitrates? American Tori Penso.

The composition of the teams:

Coll – Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona (cap.) – Bonmati, Teresa, Putellas – Caldentey, Paralluelo, Redondo.

Coach: Jorge Vilda.

Earps – Carter, Bright (cap.), Greenwood – Bronze, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Daly – Russo, Hemp.

Coach: Sarina Wiegman.

What won’t we talk about? From moussaka to blond peas from the Planèze de Saint-Flour

A little reading while you wait:

Women’s football fever sweeps through England ahead of World Cup final

Sweden claim third place in World Cup by knocking out Australia

Australia fell in love with its World Cup and its Matildas

The end of the adventure, but the beginning of the story for Les Bleues

The disillusionment of the Bleues, again repressed at the gates of the last four

Bonuses for female football players on the rise, but still far from those for men

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

