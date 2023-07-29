Home » La Spezia: «The Curva Ferrovia distances itself from the infamous act»
La Spezia: «The Curva Ferrovia distances itself from the infamous act»

There is no worse awakening than the one just passed!
We are faced with a situation that needs to be clarified and condemned, this morning the chats were clogged with photos that many will surely have in their hands by now, photos that dishonor the name of the group due to an inscription that appeared on the gate of the Curva Nord in Carrara (against the late Lauro Perini ed).
A lot has been done in these years, getting to get what we deserved in living the ultras world every day, including away games, clashes, and many other things, but above all one of the most important things we have always paid special attention to … RESPECT !
A value that few know but that we have put in first place on every occasion, above all, as in this case where a deceased person pays the price.
Anyone who has had the idea of ​​making this INFAME gesture must be aware of what they will encounter, because as for events that occurred in the past years, the INFAME have short legs and with short legs you don’t go much further.
CURVA FERROVIA LA SPEZIA distances itself from what happened tonight, and in the hope that the manager will take a step forward, always remembering the most important thing:
RESPECT exists and is a VALUE to be handed down from generation to generation with the hope that these cowards will die even before being thought of.
BE ULTRAS, ALWAYS BE!
LA SPEZIA RAILWAY CURVE
WITHOUT FUTURE

