La Sportiva trekking outfit: jacket, t-shirt and trousers

We have tried walking in different situations and environments with a La Sportiva trekking outfit: the Zemun jacket, the Motion T-shirt, the Belay shorts. This is not a real ‘official’ outfit, but it is La Sportiva clothing that can be used for a wide range of activities: trail tuning, trekking, hiking, walking, approach.

La Sportiva trekking and climbing outfit: jacket, t-shirt and trousers

From the mountains to the city, from travel to day trips. We have used these 3 La Sportiva garments on several occasions. They are results comfortable and versatile, as well as designed with a style that we like.

We often wore the three garments together, but also separately. From the motion shirt we liked the absolute lightness and the sense of freshness. Of the Belay shorts we appreciated the protection they offer on the thigh and the elasticity of the fabric. From the Zemun jacket we liked the comfort, the style and the attention to the environment: walking in organic cotton and recycled nylon is a good feeling.

Motion t-shirt La Sportiva, t-shirt for trekking and approach

The Motion trekking shirt by La Sportiva is dedicated to trail running, but can be used in many other situations, even on days of intense heat and humidity.

Its main feature is the lightness, combined with breathability: weighs 120 grams, has a construction with a body mapping approach, flat anti-chafing seams, the presence of Polygiene for an anti-odor and anti-bacterial function. When we wear it, we really ‘feel’ how light it is. city ​​gives one feeling of freshness throughout the day, and the mesh inserts under the arms help wick away both irritation and perspiration, and the resulting stench.

We wear them for a long time and in the evening, after days in the sun, they still give the sensation of lightness and freshness, ready to be used again the next day.

The La Sportiva shirt is expensive 45 euro.

Belay short La Sportiva, climbing shorts

In combination with the Motion shirt, we used the Belay shorts by La Sportiva. They have the same colors and style in design (green-blue-red is a perfect combination for trekking).

It is a climbing shorts, but good for so many other occasions. It is made of recycled fabric and organic cotton, respecting the environment. The fabric, a mix of polyamide, cotton and elastane, covers the knee to protect from rubbing and is very comfortable and elastic. There are front and back pockets for mobile phones and wallets, as well as for climbing accessories (there is a loop for attaching a chalk bag, a small pocket for toothbrush holders) .

The waist is elastic, comfortable and adjustable. The fastening is a bit ‘strange’ and different from usual, with the slit for the vertical button.

La Sportiva’s Belay shorts are expensive 95 euro.

La Sportiva Zemun jacket

The Zemun Jacket by La Sportiva is another outdoor garment designed for vertical adventures, but also excellent (and stylish) for other occasions. It is designed for dynamic users who often travel and are looking for a versatile product. And it is made with particular attention to the environment: as for the materials, the main part is 73% organic cotton and 27% recycled nylon; the lining is 98% cotton and 2% elastane.It has an adjustable hood, chest pocket with zip, front pockets with zip, front pockets for objects, elasticated cuffs, adjustable waist.

The Zemun Jacket by La Sportiva is expensive 159 euro.

