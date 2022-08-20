SAMONE

After the salvation of last season, the Strambinese 1924 resumed training last night, Thursday 18 August, under the orders of Mario Pesce. At the moment the team is not yet complete, but in the meantime we are starting to work: «This phase of the season – says the coach Pesce – is very important because we are starting to put fuel in the engine for the whole championship. We will also train on Friday and Saturday we will have double sessions: the first from 10.30 to 12 and the second from 17 to 18.30. Sunday 21 instead in the morning we will train, always from 10.30 to 12, while in the afternoon we will take the field for the first game of the season, against Quincitava at 16.30 with us in Samone – says Pesce -. The following week, however, we should be fully booked and we will be able to work more on the technical / tactical part and better prepare for the start of the championship, which will be much more difficult than last year. It will be a more leveled tournament, in which it will be necessary to play with a knife between the teeth every Sunday – explains Pesce -. As for the teams that will fight to win the championship, I see Vischese, Valle Cervo, Cigliano, Banchette Ivrea and Montanaro well. Our league? The goal is to achieve a peaceful salvation as soon as possible – still argues Pesce -. We want to start on the right foot right away, starting with the first official match of the season, which is the Piedmont Cup match against my former team, Banchette Ivrea on Sunday 4 September. I was the coach of the Milanese Rossoblù for eight years, they have a very good team and it won’t be easy for us to get the better of it ».

The Strambinese to get closer to this first round of the cup, will then carry out other friendly tests: Friday 26 August at 20 challenge at Valchiusella, Sunday 28 at 10.30 trip to Rivarolo Canavese against the grenades, then Wednesday 31 at 20 friendly against Sportiva Nolese. –

L. p.