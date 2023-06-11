Home » La Thuile, a 25-year-old ski instructor dies suddenly after an operation
La Thuile, a 25-year-old ski instructor dies suddenly after an operation

La Thuile, a 25-year-old ski instructor dies suddenly after an operation

The causes that led to the sudden death of the are not yet clear 25-year-old ski instructor Janira Mellé. The young woman showed the first signs of malaise after undergoing a intervention in the leg following a bicycle accident and having hired some post-operative medications. As reported by Republic, after the sudden onset of headaches, Janira underwent a diagnostic test yesterday at the Aosta hospital. Then the sudden deterioration and the news of death. I’m currently in progress investigations about the causes. “Without words. Thank you for being part of our family and wearing our uniform with so much pride and with your beautiful smile!!! We will miss you”: these are the words shared byValle d’Aosta association of ski instructors of which Janira was a part.

