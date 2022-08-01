One meter and 90 tall, he will play alongside the Argentine Bacaloni, another “grenadier” The central pair called not to make the starters Lorusso and Gabrielli regret

La Vogherese has identified the missing piece for her defense, to be redone after the departure of Gabrielli and Lorusso. The Rossoneri club has in fact closed the purchase of Marian Puka, a 25-year-old Albanian central, who last season wore the Borgosesia shirt in D. Puka will therefore be the partner of the Argentine Bacaloni in the heart of the rearguard, who was orphaned of Gabrielli and Lorusso, who got married respectively to Oltrepo and Piccardo Traversetolo, an emilian company of excellence. Before his experience at Borgosesia, Puka, a grenadier who touches the meter and 90 in height, has always played between D and Excellence, developing his career between Triestina, Legnago, Villa Cassano, Busto 81, Inveruno and more recently Rg Ticino ( Excellence). At the start, therefore, the tandem of power plants will be formed by two giants, Bacaloni and Puka, united by an imposing tonnage and called to instill solidity in the face of certainty Andrea De Toni, very confirmed among the Rossoneri posts.

In the central defensive battery, Mr. Giacomotti will also be able to have Alberto Galimberti, born in 2003, coming from Pavia and in case of need, Mattia Noia, an eclectic midfielder who over the years has shown he can play naturally in the center of defense, will be able to retreat. In order to further strengthen the backward department, Voghe will then have the opportunity to evaluate two young Ukrainians, both born in 2004, Danyil Checher and Pavlo Honchar, ready to land in Voghera thanks to the positive references of the Rossoneri bomber Stanislav Bahirov . Among the new unders in the Voghe house, there is the graft of the defensive side Stefano Storti, born in 2003, arriving from the City of Varese; in the low exterior box, Voghe also included Matteo Gerosa (2002), former Base 96, two useful alternatives on the lanes for the confirmed Andrini and Riceputi.

For the midfield and attack sectors, the Rossoneri have confirmed the backbone of last season, with only the news of Mattia Noia and Jacopo Lanzi, a young player from 2004, formerly of Alcione, who will strengthen the midline, where Casali remained. , Castellano and Selmi. The attack remained the same, with coach Giacomotti who will restart from the reliable Andriolo, Bahirov, Buscaglia, Franchini and Romano.

Meanwhile, the day of the meeting for the Rossoneri team is approaching, which will meet next Friday at the Parisi stadium for the first training session of the 2022-23 season. Sunday 7 August is then scheduled to leave for Chatillon, a locality in Val d’Aosta where the Rossoneri will play a five-day training camp. Right in Chatillon, at the Brunod stadium, Voghe will take the first friendly test, scheduled for Wednesday 10 August at 7 pm with Pont Donnaz, a Serie D team from Valle d’Aosta. the first edition of the “City of Voghera Trophy”, scheduled for August 12 at the Parisi stadium, starting at 7 pm, with Sangiuliano City (Serie C) and Città di Varese (D). –

