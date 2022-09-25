The most cynical hosts beat the Rossoneri with one goal in each half. Franchini and Andrini close to the net on two occasions

BESOZZO (Vb)

In the rainy evening of Besozzo, Voghe falls (2-0) under the blows of a cynical Verbano and good at capitalizing on the opportunities created. The Rossoneri manage the ball more in the first half, but are lost in the last pass and at the time to finish. The hosts of Mr. Ardito thus inflict the first defeat of the season on the Rossoneri, who were not very inspired in the attacking zone. The Verbano, for its part, confirms the high-ranking credentials, with the flashes of Colombo, author of the goal of the advantage and then decisive in the action of the penalty, then signed by Grandi at the opening of the second half.

In the 4-3-1-2 of Mr. Giacomotti, the novelty is the presence of Selmi on the trocar, in support of Bahirov and Franchini. The first attempt is by Voghe. At 5 ‘, on Lanzi’s free-kick from the right, the ball reaches Noia, who shoots high from inside the area. The Verbano is frightening when it stretches out at speed with the attacking outsiders Colombo and Comi. At 7 ‘, Puka puts a patch on a restart of Colombo. The race runs on the rails of balance, with Voghe maneuvering more, but struggling to find offensive outlets and trigger the tips. At 23 ‘a good plot by the Rossoneri frees Riceputi with a cross from the left, Fabiani closes with his head, Franchini swoops on the ball and ends slightly high. At 38 ‘, at the first real opportunity, Verbano hits the mark. Comi from the left goes to the cross, a contrast in the area favors Colombo, who from the right outside directs under the intersection of the posts.

Too many wasted opportunities

In the beginning of shooting, the Voghe is pierced for the second time. On a loose ball in the Rossoneri area, Colombo rushes in quickly and anticipates De Toni, who catches him at the exit, causing the penalty. From the spot, Grandi transforms with confidence. Voghe’s reaction is immediate. At 12 ‘, on Casali’s cross from the left, Franchini hits his head without fail, but the defense of Verbano is saved, then Andrini shoots out. After a few seconds, Voghe still close to scoring. Franchini bowl a ball in the crowded area, in the pinball machine that is created, Noia kicks from two steps, but Colleoni is prodigious in saying no. The game becomes rather edgy with several clashes and an always-on competitive spirit.

Mister Giacomotti tries to play the Romano and Andriolo cards to revive the attack, but Voghe’s offensive powders remain wet. In the final, Andriolo, directly from a free kick, hits the crossbar, confirming the no night of Voghe, who stumbles on Besozzo, and thus remains at an altitude of 7 points. On Wednesday evening, at Parisi, with Muggiò (behind closed doors), the Rossoneri will seek an immediate redemption. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI