The Rossoneri give way to the Milanese in the first match from 45 ‘of the triangular but they make up for it by beating the Varese team 1-0 with a Eurogol from Andriolo. Well Bacaloni

VOGHERA

The “Città di Voghera” trophy, played last night at Parisi, goes to SanGiuliano City, a Serie C team (headed by Fabrizio Bianchi from Pavia) who beat the Vogherese 1-0 in the first 45 ‘and 3- 1 the City of Varese (series); second place for Giacomotti’s Rossoneri who beat Varese 1-0 with a Eurogol from Andriolo.

In the opening match of the triangular, Voghe therefore gives head held high to Sangiuliano, but does not look bad despite the difference in two categories. The Rossoneri show compactness and determination, with the Argentine central defensive Bacaloni and the midfielder Noia in evidence for their fighting spirit and personality. Mister Giacomotti confirms the 4-3-1-2 for the first mini challenge of 45 ‘. In front of De Toni, the central couple is formed by Bacaloni and Puka, with Gerosa (2002) on the right and Riceputi on the other side. In the middle, Castellano acts as a play, as had already happened with the Pont Donnaz, supported on the sides by the Casali and Noia interiors. In attack, Buscaglia supports the two strikers, Romano-Franchini. In the Sangiuliano of mister Ciceri, newly promoted to Lega Pro, where Fabrizio Bianchi from Pavia works as a manager, there is the presence of the attacker from Pontecurone, who grew up in Pavia, Emanuele Anastasia.

No awe

La Voghe does not show any awe, even if the legs are packed for the hard preparation carried out in this first week with the athletic trainer Federico Pinto. At 15 ‘, Castellano on a free kick, from the left, engages the goalkeeper of Sangiuliano Cervellera, who relaxes and diverts. Defender Bacaloni snatches applause in the 24th minute for a tackle intervention that slows Cogliati’s incursion into the area. The Rossoneri, on the pitch with an unprecedented grenade shirt, already shown in Chatillon, look forward in the 32nd minute, with another sumptuous advance from Bacaloni, who then triggers Buscaglia; the cross shot, from the left, by the Rossoneri captain flies over the crossbar. Among the singles in the Voghe house, Mattia Noia also stands out, always aggressive and decisive in the contrasts in the median. The match is decided in the 33rd minute, when Anastasia stabs De Toni with a poisonous right-footed shot at the near post, after a valuable play by Cogliati.

After the mid-August break, Voghe will return to the field next Sunday in Casteggio (kick-off at 6 pm) for a test against the local yellow and blue coaches of Mr. Pagano who play in the promotion. –