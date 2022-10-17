Home Sports La Voghe doesn’t want to stop but Binasco is hungry for points
La Voghe doesn’t want to stop but Binasco is hungry for points

In the Rossoneri in great shape the outside Riceputi returns, the baby Lorenzon between the posts La Virtus without Damo and Italian will try to trip

Alessandro Quaglini Alberto Colli Franzone

October 16, 2022

BINASCO

La Voghe wants to extend his positive moment between the championship and the Italian Cup at the Pazzi stadium in Binasco, where this afternoon he will be the guest of Virtus Binasco of Mr. Imbriaco (3.30 pm). The Binaschini, hungry for points, for their part try to hinder the way to a healthy Voghe, fresh from the convincing success (3-0) on the Oltrepo in the derby on Wednesday evening at the Parisi in the cup. Mister Giacomotti will have to renounce the disqualified De Toni (one day off), in goal space for the baby Kristian Lorenzon; Puka and Buscaglia also out, injured.

The Rossoneri should line up with the 3-4-1-2 form, with the return of the winger Receputi on the left wing. Without Puka, we are moving towards the confirmation of the backward trio that did well in the derby, with Galimberti, Allodi and the Argentine rock-hard Bacaloni. Castellano, excellent Wednesday, could start again from 1 ‘as an attacking midfielder, with Lanzi returning to the median. In attack, the Rossoneri coach could choose the Bahirov-Franchini duo, with Romano ready to take over during construction.

Virtus with some ailments

It is a Virtus Binasco with some training problems, but a great desire for redemption is the one that today hosts the Voghe. Coach Gianluca Imbriaco will have to do without Damo, disqualified, and the Italian central defender who suffered a wound last Sunday in the away match in Vergiate that required some stitches and therefore is not yet able to take the field. Despite the difficulties in terms of training, Virtus will still try to trip the most popular Vogherese, aware that now more than ever points are needed to recover from the difficult situation in the standings. There is a great desire to do well after last Sunday’s mocking defeat in the battle against Vergiatese. –

See also  Francesco Totti and Bebe Vio are the new Ambassadors of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Alessandro Quaglini

Alberto Colli Franzone

