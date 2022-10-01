VOGHERA

Three points to regain serenity and confidence, after the stop on the field of Verbano. Voghe, driven by an excellent Bahirov, author of a brace, enjoys the return to success in the home match with the combative Muggiò.

Giacomotti’s analysis

«We played an excellent match against a good team – underlines the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti -. We did well to take the lead and double, then I think it is physiological to give something to a well-equipped team like Muggiò, which has players with an important curriculum in the squad. We must all be more balanced, we cannot think that Vogherese does not allow opponents to shoot on goal, even more so to a thick team like Muggiò, which has physically strong players and put us in difficulty mainly with long balls towards the tips “. Compared to the knockout of Besozzo, the helmsman della Voghe had asked the team for more concreteness and was satisfied: “The good game and the praise are good, but the points count more and after the defeat against Verbano, in some ways undeserved, I I was waiting for an answer, primarily in character. The fact that we have been able to suffer against Muggiò shows that this team has a strong DNA. Now we look forward to the next race with enthusiasm and positivity ». In analyzing the evidence of the individuals, Giacomotti explains the choice to focus, at the start, on the attacking duo Bahirov-Franchini, and applauds Allodi, the first as a starter in the league at the center of the defense: “In attack, we have three important players , and I choose who is better off, but these are not definitive choices. Romano must be calm, I spoke to him and he knows that he is an asset, as well as Bahirov and Franchini. I’m happy for Allodi, who put in a great performance. Even Noia, who I left aside, is a player we are aiming for ».

The Rossoneri team is now awaited by another home match with Vergiatese, in a match behind closed doors, due to the sports judge’s measures concerning the riots that took place in the stands during the match with Pontelambrese: “It will be a strange feeling – comments the coach – which we have already experienced last season (the previous one refers to Voghe-Calvairate on 27 March, with a 2-0 victory for the Rossoneri). Our fans always give us an important boost, and it will be a shame not to have them with us. Now let’s think about recovering our physical and nervous energies, and let’s start preparing for Sunday’s race ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI