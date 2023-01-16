MUGGIO’ (Mb)

Vogherese was bitter about Muggiò’s draw, in which the Rossoneri led the game 2-0 thanks to Riceputi’s brace, and were caught 2-2 again in the second half, after also wasting a penalty kick with Romano. The draw in the big match between Solbiatese and Pavia still leaves Voghe at the top, with a one-point lead over the Azzurri.

Mistress of the field

Sumptuous first half of the Voghe, mistress of the field since the start. Mister Giacomotti chooses the usual 3-4-1-2, with the offensive tandem made up of Romano and Franchini. He bellowed, unbeaten in eight games, on the field with the 3-5-2, but without the new signing Grandi, the bomber who arrived from Verbano takes a seat on the bench. Voghe immediately aggressive, and capable of imposing the game with aggressiveness and high rhythms. After two chances not capitalized by Riceputi, who misses the control face to face with Lupu and Romano, who stumbles at the time of the shot, the game unlocks in the 14th minute. Franchini from the right bowls the cross for Riceputi, who with a peremptory header, directs under the top corner. The same protagonists package the doubling for the Voghe. The Rossoneri’s 2-0 matured on a very well thought-out throw-in action. Franchini, this time from the left, draws a perfect cross in the center of the area, where Riceputi bursts in again, with a header to score the brace. La Voghe seems to control the match easily, with Muggiò struggling to get close to the Rossoneri penalty area.

The comeback

At the start of the second half, the home team returns with a more decisive attitude. On 11′, the hosts shorten. On Raffaglio’s deep ball, on the left-handed out, Lorenzon wavers in exit, and Achenza takes the opportunity to beat him with a precise touch in the corner. The goal immediately awakens the Voghe. In the 12th minute, Franchini spoils from an inviting position, on Andriolo’s assist, from the left wing. In the list of regrets of the Rossoneri team, there is also a missed penalty. In the 25th minute, after an excellent pace, Franchini was brought down by De Toni in the box. From the spot, Romano concludes on the right of Lupu, who thwarts in a dive. An error that will weigh on the progress of the match.

Mister Giacomotti refreshes the attack, with the entrances of Buscaglia, and subsequently of Castellano and Bahirov. In the 40th minute, Riceputi engages the turbo on the restart, and altruistically, looks for an assist for Bahirov, but Baldan providentially intercepts. Muggiò, holding on to the match, has the strength for the final assault and in the 42nd minute, with his nerves, collects the equalizer. On Baldan’s corner, Crimaldi finds the winning header, which unleashes the joy of the home team and fuels the regret in the Rossoneri’s home. In the 6′ added time, Voghe tries to recover the victory, but the Rossoneri’s attempts have no effect, including a high shot by Bahirov. For Giacomotti’s team, at the fourteenth useful result (10 wins and 4 draws), the consolation of the preserved primacy remains. Next Sunday another external engagement for the Rossoneri, expected from the Castello Città di Cantù.ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI