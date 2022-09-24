The penalty for the unrest at Parisi during the match with Pontelambrese is triggered A firecracker had slightly injured the masseur of the opposing team

VOGHERA

The riots that took place in the stands of Parisi in the match between Vogherese and Pontelambrese cost the Rossoneri a match to be played behind closed doors and a € 650 fine. According to yesterday’s press release from the Crl, the sports judge’s sanction was imposed because “supporters of Vogherese reached opposing supporters provoking them, then positioned themselves behind the guest bench verbally attacking the occupants; moreover, in this circumstance, the masseur of the host company had to be treated in the neck / head area due to the explosion of a firecracker launched by these supporters. For these reasons, the race was temporarily interrupted for a few minutes ».

The advance tomorrow

La Voghe, therefore, will play the internal match on Wednesday 28 September with Muggiò without an audience. Tomorrow evening (8 pm), in the meantime, the Rossoneri of Mr. Giacomotti will be on stage on the always insidious field of Besozzo, guests of Verbano, in what can legitimately be defined as a direct clash between teams aiming at the top of the table. The Verbano of the patron Pietro Barbarito conducted a prominent purchasing campaign, with thick grafts in all departments. Prominent names have landed at the court of the new coach Andrea Ardito, former player of Siena and Turin, such as the strikers Daniele Grandi, 29, already in C at Pro Sesto and Alessandro Comi, 32, long protagonist in D. Tra the grafts of Verbano, there is also the defender Fabio Fasoli, fresh ex of Voghe. After the thud of the first day, at home with Pontelambrese (1-2), Verbano has struck two consecutive wins, both away, with Solbiatese (0-1) and Vergiatese (0-2). Today, Voghe will support the finishing session at the Medassino field. –