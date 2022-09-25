VOGHERA

A hard commitment for the Vogherese, who tonight (8 pm) measures her ambitions at the “Bombonera” in Besozzo, the home ground of the fierce Verbano, built with high-ranking goals, and today at six points against the seven achieved by Voghe .

«It will be a demanding match, due to the opponent’s caliber and the particular characteristics of the field, which is very narrow. We are aware of the value of Verbano, very strong especially in attack, but we want to give continuity to the results », explains the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti. The three consecutive victories, between the championship and the Italian Cup, have strengthened the certainties of Voghe, who tonight in Besozzo will have to do without Buscaglia (sore knee), while Noia and Romano remain in doubt, both struggling with some muscle ailment. In terms of training, we are moving towards the confirmation of playmaker Andriolo, behind Franchini and Bahirov.

In the middle, Selmi should take the place of Noia. Already from today’s match in Besozzo, Mr. Giacomotti will finally be able to dispose of Pavlo Honchar, Ukrainian defender born in 2004, who carried out the summer training and all the pre-season friendly matches. The Rossoneri secretary Riccardo Chiodi sent all the necessary documentation for the membership, and just yesterday the international transfer gave the last go-ahead on the employment of the young Ukrainian. The Rossoneri team will be further enhanced by a new signing. La Voghe has in fact defined the graft of Emanuele Guerra, midfielder born in 2002, coming from Bagnolese, with whom he recorded 28 appearances in D last season. Guerra will join Giacomotti’s group on Monday. In via Facchinetti, the subject of the sanction of the Sports Judge always takes center stage, who imposed a day behind closed doors and a fine of 650 euros for the excesses of the public on the occasion of Voghe-Pontelambrese. The Lombard Regional Committee of the NLD has informed the Rossoneri that the closed-door match will have to be played on Sunday 2 October, on the occasion of Vogherese-Vergiatese, while in the midweek shift on Wednesday 28 September with Muggiò, the public will be able to regularly access the Parisi. On the issue of the sanction, the company expressed itself with an official note: “We accept the provisions of the Sports Judge, and we believe the reactions of our fans to be unjustifiable, but at the same time, we also expect those who provoke or assume inappropriate attitudes to be punished. towards the public as the coach of Pontelambrese did ».

Probable formations.

VERBANO (4-3-3): 1 Colleoni; 2 Bianchi, 5 Fabiani, 6 Fasoli, 3 Mari; 7 Pedrazzini, 4 Morlandi, 8 Lacchini; 11 Martirani, 9 Grandi, 10 Comi. Herds Ardito.

VOGHERESE (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Andrini, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Recipes; 7 Casali, 4 Lanzi, 8 Selmi; 10 Andriolo; 9 Franchini, 11 Bahirov. All. Giacomotti.

REFEREE: Vigo di Lodi. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI