Laceration on the head: Ajax professional Klaassen hit by a projectile
Laceration on the head: Ajax professional Klaassen hit by a projectile

Status: 04/05/2023 10:56 p.m

Scandal in the 2-1 (1-1) victory of Ajax Amsterdam at Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Dutch Cup semifinals: When the score was 1-2, a spectator threw an object, probably a lighter, onto the field. Ajax player Davy Klaassen was hit in the back of the head and suffered a bleeding wound.

Referee Allard Lindhout interrupted the game for half an hour in the 63rd minute, Feyenoord’s assistant coach John de Wolf made an urgent appeal to the fans. At the restart Klaassen was no longer there, Brian Brobbey came into play for him.

Away fans banned since 2009

Duels between Ajax and Feyenoord are referred to as “De Klassieker”, but despite all the sporting rivalry, there were always clashes between the fan camps. Since 2009, therefore, no away fans are allowed.

In the cup semi-final, Dusan Tadic (14th) and former Werder-Bremen professional Klaassen (51st) scored for Ajax, Santiago Gimenez (45th + 2) had equalized in the meantime. Amsterdam’s Kenneth Taylor saw a second yellow card in injury time (90+6), while Rotterdam had German goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther in goal.

The game was interrupted for a short time right at the start after fans set off a large number of smoke bombs. Ajax meets PSV Eindhoven in the final, who beat third division club SV Spakenburg the day before.

