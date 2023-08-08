Home » Lack of funds: Union supports Nigerian women
The players’ union FIFPro supports the Nigerian footballers in the dispute with their own association over the payment of outstanding funds. This was announced by the union and the team after the national team left the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in a statement on Tuesday. You wait in vain for bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which have been due since 2021.

The Super Falcons are frustrated that they had to ask the Nigeria Football Association for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue to do so afterwards, it said. At the request of the players, the decision was made not to make a public statement during the World Cup tournament in order to be able to concentrate fully on the games. Now the players are demanding that the Nigerian Football Association fulfill its obligations and pay the outstanding amounts.

Players’ union FIFPro will continue to work with players to ensure their contractual rights are upheld and outstanding payments are settled. Nigeria lost to England on penalties in the round of 16 at Monday’s World Cup.

