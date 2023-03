For the women, the third stop of the Raw Air is already on the program today in Lillehammer. Eva Pinkelnig could already be crowned overall World Up winner today. Before the last three competitions of the season, the Vorarlberg native leads with 236 points ahead of Germany’s Katharina Althaus.

The third competition of the Raw Air starts at 4.30 p.m. and can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

